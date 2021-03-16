Odds on Nearly Everything an Alabama Basketball Fan Can Imagine for the NCAA Tournament
From Alabama's chances of winning the East Regional to Sweet 16 odds, NCAA Tournament props are provided by SportsBetting.ag
President Biden Picks
Which seed will President Biden pick to win?
No. 1 seed -225
No. 2 seed +225
Any other seed +300
How many games will President Biden pick correctly in Round 1?
Over 23.5
Under 23.5
Mascots
Which mascot will advance the furthest?
Bulldogs (Gonzaga, Drake) -200
Cougars (BYU, Houston) +170
Mountaineers (West Virginia, Mount St. Mary's, Appalachian State) +700
Tigers (Missouri, Clemson, Texas Southern, LSU) +1200
Raiders (Texas Tech, Colgate) +1200
Wildcats (Abilene Christian, Villanova) +3300
Spartans (Michigan State, UNC Greensboro, Norfolk State) +3300
Eagles (E. Washington, Winthrop, Oral Roberts, Morehead State) +3300
Fluffopotomus: No line
Player Stats
Most points for any player in a single game
Over 35.5
Under 35.5
Cade Cunningham points per game average
Over 19.5
Under 19.5
Luke Garza points per game average
Over 23.5
Under 23.5
Luke Garza rebounds per game average
Over 8.5
Under 8.5
Ayo Dosunmu points per game average
Over 18.5
Under 18.5
Evan Mobley points per game average
Over 16.5
Under 16.5
Evan Mobley rebounds per game average
Over 8.5
Under 8.5
Max Abmas points per game average
Over 23.5
Under 23.5
Seedings
What seed will the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Champion be?
#1 -180
#2 +375
#3 +700
#4 +900
#5 +1200
#6 +1600
#7 +1800
#8 +1800
#9 +2500
#10 +4000
#11 +5000
#12 +6600
Any other seed +7500
Combined total of seeds for Final Four teams
Over 9.5
Under 9.5
Will a #1 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament
Yes -180
No +140
Will a #2 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament
Yes +375
No -650
Will a #3 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament
Yes +700
No -1800
Will a #4 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament
Yes +900
No -3000
How many No. 1 seeds will reach the Final Four
0 +750
1 +225
2 +150
3 +350
4 +1800
Will an #11 seed upset a #6 seed?
Yes -700
No +450
(Note: #11 seeds are 13-11 SU and 17-7 ATS (70.8 percent) versus #6 seeds since 2011)
Will a #12 seed upset a #5 seed?
Yes -500
No +300
(Note: #12 seeds are 16-16 SU and 20-11-1 ATS (64.5 percent) versus #5 seeds since 2011)
Will a #13 seed upset a #4 seed?
Yes -225
No +160
Will a #14-16 seed upset a #1-3 seed?
Yes -300
No +200
Will any play-in team advance to Round of 32?
Yes -300
No +200
Highest-numbered seed to reach Sweet 16
Over 16.5
Under 16.5
Will a #1 seed be losing or tied at halftime in Round of 64?
Yes +300
No -500
Total #9-#16 seeds to reach Round of 32
Over 8.5
Under 8.5
Conferences and Head-to-Head Matchups
Conference to win the 2021 NCAA Championship
Big Ten +115
WCC +150
Big 12 +200
SEC +700
ACC +1000
Big East +1200
Pac-12 +1400
AAC +1600
Mountain West +2000
Any other conference +2500
How many teams ACC teams will advance to the Round of 32?
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
How many Big 12 teams will advance to the Round of 32?
Over 5.5
Under 5.5
How many Big East teams will advance to the Round of 32?
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
How many Big Ten teams will advance to the Round of 32?
Over 7.5
Under 7.5
How many Pac-12 teams will advance to the Round of 32?
Over 3
Under 3
How many SEC teams will advance to the Round of 32?
Over 4
Under 4
Team to advance the furthest
LSU +120
Arkansas -160
Team to advance the furthest
Oklahoma State -135
Texas Tech -105
Team to advance the furthest
Florida State -300
Georgia Tech +200
Team to advance the furthest
Texas -450
Oklahoma +325
Team to advance the furthest
Ohio State +180
Michigan -270
Team to advance the furthest
Illinois -300
Iowa +200
Team to advance the furthest
Oregon -300
Oregon State +200
Team to advance the furthest
Kansas -3000
Wichita State +900
Team to advance the furthest
USC -135
UCLA -105
Team to advance the furthest
Alabama -2000
Clemson +700
Team to advance the furthest
Florida +700
Florida State -2000
Sweet 16
State with most teams in the Sweet 16
Texas -150
Virginia +125
California +500
New York +500
How many double-digit seeds will reach Sweet 16?
Over 1
Under 1
Will Alabama advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -155
No +115
Will Baylor advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -350
No +225
Will Florida State advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes +110
No -150
Will Gonzaga advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -1500
No +600
Will Houston advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -275
No +185
Will Illinois advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -375
No +240
Will Iowa advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -270
No +180
Will Kansas advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes +100
No -140
Will Ohio State advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -225
No +160
Will Oklahoma State advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes +145
No -185
Will Texas advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -110
No -130
Will Virginia advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -120
No -120
Will West Virginia advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes +100
No -140
Will Arkansas advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes +115
No -155
Will Michigan advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes -300
No +200
Will Purdue advance to the Sweet 16?
Yes +120
No -160
Point Totals
Largest margin of victory in NCAA Tournament
Over 37.5
Under 37.5
Highest single-game point total for any team
Over 100.5
Under 100.5
Lowest single-game point total for any team
Over 47.5
Under 47.5
Highest combined point total for Round of 64 game
Over 195.5
Under 195.5
Lowest combined point total for Round of 64 game
Over 97.5
Under 97.5
Eliminations
Stage of Elimination for Gonzaga
1st Round +2500
2nd Round +850
Sweet 16 +550
Elite Eight +375
Final Four +250
NCAA Final +180
NCAA Champion +180
Stage of Elimination for Baylor
1st Round +1500
2nd Round +500
Sweet 16 +350
Elite Eight +250
Final Four +200
NCAA Final +250
NCAA Champion +600
Stage of Elimination for Michigan
1st Round +1400
2nd Round +475
Sweet 16 +325
Elite Eight +225
Final Four +210
NCAA Final +250
NCAA Champion +750
Stage of Elimination for Illinois
1st Round +1600
2nd Round +550
Sweet 16 +375
Elite Eight +275
Final Four +180
NCAA Final +250
NCAA Champion +500
Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?
Michigan -270
Gonzaga +180
Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?
Baylor -200
Gonzaga +150
Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?
Illinois -175
Gonzaga +135
Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?
Michigan -140
Baylor +100
Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?
Michigan -170
Illinois +130
Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?
Illinois -140
Baylor +100
Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?
Iowa -140
Ohio State +100
Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?
Houston -120
Iowa -120
Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?
Alabama -130
Iowa -110
Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?
Alabama -120
Ohio State -120
Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?
Houston -110
Alabama -130
Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?
Houston -130
Ohio State -110
Overtime and Buzzer Beaters
Total games to go to overtime in Round of 64
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
How many buzzer beating shots will occur during the Round of 64?
0 -110
1 +175
2 +500
3 +1000
4 +2200
5 +4000
6 or more +2500
Regional Odds
Odds to Win East Region
Michigan 11/5
Alabama 7/2
Texas 6/1
Florida State 13/2
Colorado 8/1
UConn 8/1
LSU 12/1
BYU 14/1
Maryland 14/1
Michigan State 28/1
St Bonaventure 28/1
Georgetown 40/1
UCLA 40/1
UNC Greensboro 66/1
Abilene Christian 100/1
Iona 100/1
Mount St Mary’s 200/1
Texas Southern 200/1
Odds to Win Midwest Region
Illinois 5/4
Houston 7/2
West Virginia 13/2
Oklahoma State 15/2
Tennessee 9/1
Loyola Chicago 12/1
San Diego State 12/1
Georgia Tech 14/1
Clemson 25/1
Rutgers 25/1
Syracuse 25/1
Oregon State 40/1
Liberty 50/1
Cleveland State 100/1
Drexel 100/1
Morehead State 100/1
Odds to Win South Region
Baylor 110/1
Ohio State 15/4
Arkansas 9/1
Texas Tech 9/1
Purdue 10/1
North Carolina 12/1
Wisconsin 12/1
Villanova 16/1
Virginia Tech 16/1
Utah State 18/1
Florida 28/1
Colgate 40/1
Winthrop 40/1
North Texas 66/1
Hartford 100/1
Oral Roberts 100/1
Odds to Win West Region
Gonzaga 1/2
Iowa 15/4
Kansas 11/1
Virginia 11/1
Creighton 16/1
Oklahoma 18/1
Oregon 18/1
USC 18/1
Missouri 33/1
VCU 40/1
Wichita State 40/1
Ohio 50/1
UCSB 50/1
Drake 66/1
Eastern Washington 66/1
Grand Canyon 100/1
Appalachian State 250/1
Norfolk State 250/1