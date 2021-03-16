Odds on Nearly Everything an Alabama Basketball Fan Can Imagine for the NCAA Tournament

Prop bets and more for the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

From Alabama's chances of winning the East Regional to Sweet 16 odds, NCAA Tournament props are provided by SportsBetting.ag

President Biden Picks

Which seed will President Biden pick to win?

No. 1 seed -225

No. 2 seed +225

Any other seed +300

How many games will President Biden pick correctly in Round 1?

Over 23.5

Under 23.5

Mascots

Which mascot will advance the furthest?

Bulldogs (Gonzaga, Drake) -200

Cougars (BYU, Houston) +170

Mountaineers (West Virginia, Mount St. Mary's, Appalachian State) +700

Tigers (Missouri, Clemson, Texas Southern, LSU) +1200

Raiders (Texas Tech, Colgate) +1200

Wildcats (Abilene Christian, Villanova) +3300

Spartans (Michigan State, UNC Greensboro, Norfolk State) +3300

Eagles (E. Washington, Winthrop, Oral Roberts, Morehead State) +3300

Fluffopotomus: No line

Player Stats

Most points for any player in a single game

Over 35.5

Under 35.5

Cade Cunningham points per game average

Over 19.5

Under 19.5

Luke Garza points per game average

Over 23.5

Under 23.5

Luke Garza rebounds per game average

Over 8.5

Under 8.5

Ayo Dosunmu points per game average

Over 18.5

Under 18.5

Evan Mobley points per game average

Over 16.5

Under 16.5

Evan Mobley rebounds per game average

Over 8.5

Under 8.5

Max Abmas points per game average

Over 23.5

Under 23.5

Seedings

What seed will the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Champion be?

#1 -180

#2 +375

#3 +700

#4 +900

#5 +1200

#6 +1600

#7 +1800

#8 +1800

#9 +2500

#10 +4000

#11 +5000

#12 +6600

Any other seed +7500

Combined total of seeds for Final Four teams

Over 9.5

Under 9.5

Will a #1 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament

Yes -180

No +140

Will a #2 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament

Yes +375

No -650

Will a #3 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament

Yes +700

No -1800

Will a #4 Seed Win the NCAA Tournament

Yes +900

No -3000

How many No. 1 seeds will reach the Final Four

0 +750

1 +225

2 +150

3 +350

4 +1800

Will an #11 seed upset a #6 seed?

Yes -700

No +450

(Note: #11 seeds are 13-11 SU and 17-7 ATS (70.8 percent) versus #6 seeds since 2011)

Will a #12 seed upset a #5 seed?

Yes -500

No +300

(Note: #12 seeds are 16-16 SU and 20-11-1 ATS (64.5 percent) versus #5 seeds since 2011)

Will a #13 seed upset a #4 seed?

Yes -225

No +160

Will a #14-16 seed upset a #1-3 seed?

Yes -300

No +200

Will any play-in team advance to Round of 32?

Yes -300

No +200

Highest-numbered seed to reach Sweet 16

Over 16.5

Under 16.5

Will a #1 seed be losing or tied at halftime in Round of 64?

Yes +300

No -500

Total #9-#16 seeds to reach Round of 32

Over 8.5

Under 8.5

Conferences and Head-to-Head Matchups

Conference to win the 2021 NCAA Championship

Big Ten +115

WCC +150

Big 12 +200

SEC +700

ACC +1000

Big East +1200

Pac-12 +1400

AAC +1600

Mountain West +2000

Any other conference +2500

How many teams ACC teams will advance to the Round of 32?

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

How many Big 12 teams will advance to the Round of 32?

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

How many Big East teams will advance to the Round of 32?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

How many Big Ten teams will advance to the Round of 32?

Over 7.5

Under 7.5

How many Pac-12 teams will advance to the Round of 32?

Over 3

Under 3

How many SEC teams will advance to the Round of 32?

Over 4

Under 4

Team to advance the furthest

LSU +120

Arkansas -160

Team to advance the furthest

Oklahoma State -135

Texas Tech -105

Team to advance the furthest

Florida State -300

Georgia Tech +200

Team to advance the furthest

Texas -450

Oklahoma +325

Team to advance the furthest

Ohio State +180

Michigan -270

Team to advance the furthest

Illinois -300

Iowa +200

Team to advance the furthest

Oregon -300

Oregon State +200

Team to advance the furthest

Kansas -3000

Wichita State +900

Team to advance the furthest

USC -135

UCLA -105

Team to advance the furthest

Alabama -2000

Clemson +700

Team to advance the furthest

Florida +700

Florida State -2000

Sweet 16

State with most teams in the Sweet 16

Texas -150

Virginia +125

California +500

New York +500

How many double-digit seeds will reach Sweet 16?

Over 1

Under 1

Will Alabama advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -155

No +115

Will Baylor advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -350

No +225

Will Florida State advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes +110

No -150

Will Gonzaga advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -1500

No +600

Will Houston advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -275

No +185

Will Illinois advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -375

No +240

Will Iowa advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -270

No +180

Will Kansas advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Ohio State advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -225

No +160

Will Oklahoma State advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes +145

No -185

Will Texas advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -110

No -130

Will Virginia advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -120

No -120

Will West Virginia advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes +100

No -140

Will Arkansas advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes +115

No -155

Will Michigan advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes -300

No +200

Will Purdue advance to the Sweet 16?

Yes +120

No -160

Point Totals

Largest margin of victory in NCAA Tournament

Over 37.5

Under 37.5

Highest single-game point total for any team

Over 100.5

Under 100.5

Lowest single-game point total for any team

Over 47.5

Under 47.5

Highest combined point total for Round of 64 game

Over 195.5

Under 195.5

Lowest combined point total for Round of 64 game

Over 97.5

Under 97.5

Eliminations

Stage of Elimination for Gonzaga

1st Round +2500

2nd Round +850

Sweet 16 +550

Elite Eight +375

Final Four +250

NCAA Final +180

NCAA Champion +180

Stage of Elimination for Baylor

1st Round +1500

2nd Round +500

Sweet 16 +350

Elite Eight +250

Final Four +200

NCAA Final +250

NCAA Champion +600

Stage of Elimination for Michigan

1st Round +1400

2nd Round +475

Sweet 16 +325

Elite Eight +225

Final Four +210

NCAA Final +250

NCAA Champion +750

Stage of Elimination for Illinois

1st Round +1600

2nd Round +550

Sweet 16 +375

Elite Eight +275

Final Four +180

NCAA Final +250

NCAA Champion +500

Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?

Michigan -270

Gonzaga +180

Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?

Baylor -200

Gonzaga +150

Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?

Illinois -175

Gonzaga +135

Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?

Michigan -140

Baylor +100

Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?

Michigan -170

Illinois +130

Which #1 seed will be eliminated first?

Illinois -140

Baylor +100

Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?

Iowa -140

Ohio State +100

Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?

Houston -120

Iowa -120

Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?

Alabama -130

Iowa -110

Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?

Alabama -120

Ohio State -120

Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?

Houston -110

Alabama -130

Which #2 seed will be eliminated first?

Houston -130

Ohio State -110

Overtime and Buzzer Beaters

Total games to go to overtime in Round of 64

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

How many buzzer beating shots will occur during the Round of 64?

0 -110

1 +175

2 +500

3 +1000

4 +2200

5 +4000

6 or more +2500

Regional Odds

Odds to Win East Region

Michigan 11/5

Alabama 7/2

Texas 6/1

Florida State 13/2

Colorado 8/1

UConn 8/1

LSU 12/1

BYU 14/1

Maryland 14/1

Michigan State 28/1

St Bonaventure 28/1

Georgetown 40/1

UCLA 40/1

UNC Greensboro 66/1

Abilene Christian 100/1

Iona 100/1

Mount St Mary’s 200/1

Texas Southern 200/1

Odds to Win Midwest Region

Illinois 5/4

Houston 7/2

West Virginia 13/2

Oklahoma State 15/2

Tennessee 9/1

Loyola Chicago 12/1

San Diego State 12/1

Georgia Tech 14/1

Clemson 25/1

Rutgers 25/1

Syracuse 25/1

Oregon State 40/1

Liberty 50/1

Cleveland State 100/1

Drexel 100/1

Morehead State 100/1

Odds to Win South Region

Baylor 110/1

Ohio State 15/4

Arkansas 9/1

Texas Tech 9/1

Purdue 10/1

North Carolina 12/1

Wisconsin 12/1

Villanova 16/1

Virginia Tech 16/1

Utah State 18/1

Florida 28/1

Colgate 40/1

Winthrop 40/1

North Texas 66/1

Hartford 100/1

Oral Roberts 100/1

Odds to Win West Region

Gonzaga 1/2

Iowa 15/4

Kansas 11/1

Virginia 11/1

Creighton 16/1

Oklahoma 18/1

Oregon 18/1

USC 18/1

Missouri 33/1

VCU 40/1

Wichita State 40/1

Ohio 50/1

UCSB 50/1

Drake 66/1

Eastern Washington 66/1

Grand Canyon 100/1

Appalachian State 250/1

Norfolk State 250/1