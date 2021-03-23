What Do the Oddsmakers Think of Alabama Heading into Sweet 16?
The early odds for the Sweet 16, courtesy of SportsBetting.com, are out:
NCAA Tournament Odds
Gonzaga 3/2 (pre-tournament odds were 2/1)
Baylor 7/2 (pre-tournament odds were 6/1)
Michigan 6/1 (pre-tournament odds were 8/1)
Houston 10/1 (pre-tournament odds were 16/1)
Alabama 10/1 (pre-tournament odds were 20/1)
Loyola Chicago (pre-tournament odds were 80/1)
Florida State 18/1 (pre-tournament odds were 50/1)
Arkansas 18/1 (pre-tournament odds were 60/1)
USC 26/1 (pre-tournament odds were 100/1)
Creighton 30/1 (pre-tournament odds were 80/1)
Villanova 30/1 (pre-tournament odds were 100/1)
Oregon 35/1 (pre-tournament odds were 80/1)
UCLA 40/1 (pre-tournament odds were 200/1)
Syracuse 50/1 (pre-tournament odds were 100/1)
Oregon State 55/1 (pre-tournament odds were 1000/1)
Oral Roberts 80/1 (pre-tournament odds were 2000/1)
Game odds
West Region
1 Gonzaga vs. 5 Creighton (+12.5, 157.5)
6 USC vs. 7 Oregon (+1, 139)
South Region
1 Baylor vs. 5 Villanova (+6.5, 139)
3 Arkansas vs. 15 Oral Roberts (+11.5, 157.5)
Midwest Region
2 Houston vs. 11 Syracuse (+6.5, 140.5)
8 Loyola Chicago vs. 12 Oregon State (+6.5, 126.5)
East Region
1 Michigan vs. 4 Florida State (+3, 145.5)
2 Alabama vs. 11 UCLA (+5.5, 144.5)
Most Outstanding Player
Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) +450
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga) +500
Drew Timme (Gonzaga) +550
Jared Butler (Baylor) +600
MaCio Teague (Baylor) +1400
Cameron Krutwig (Loyola-Chicago) +1600
Davion Mitchell (Baylor) +1600
Quentin Grimes (Houston) +1600
Franz Wagner (Michigan) +2200
Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) +2200
Dejon Jarreau (Houston) +2500
Evan Mobley (USC) +2500
Jaden Shackelford (Alabama) +2500
Anthony Polite (FSU) +3300
Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama) +3300
John Petty Jr. (Alabama) +3300
Moses Moody (Arkansas) +4000
Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse) +5000
Chris Duarte (Oregon) +5000
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) +5000
Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton) +5000
Christian Bishop (Creighton) +6600
Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) +6600
Eugen Omoruyi (Oregon) +6600
Jermaine Samuels (Villanova) +6600
Johnny Juzang (UCLA) +6600
Justin Moore (Villanova) +6600
M.J. Walker (FSU) +6600
Max Abmas (Oral Roberts) +8000
National Championship Odds
Gonzaga +140
Baylor +350
Michigan +850
Houston +900
Alabama +1200
Loyola Chicago +1400
Florida State +1600
Arkansas +2000
USC +2000
Creighton +3300
Oregon +3300
Villanova +3300
UCLA +4000
Oregon State +5000
Syracuse +5000
Oral Roberts +6600
Regional Odds
Odds to Win Midwest Region
Houston 21/20
Loyola Chicago 8/5
Syracuse 6/1
Oregon State 8/1
Odds to Win South Region
Baylor 2/3
Arkansas 2/1
Villanova 5/1
Oral Roberts 25/1
Odds to Win West Region
Gonzaga 4/13
USC 11/2
Oregon 13/2
Creighton 12/1
Odds to Win East Region
Michigan 17/10
Alabama 7/4
Florida State 3/1
UCLA 13/2
National Title Conference
West Coast +140
Big 12 +350
SEC +700
Pac-12 +800
Big Ten +850
American +900
ACC +1200
Big East +1200
Missouri Valley +1400
Summit League +6600
Prop Bets
Buddy Boheim total points vs. Houston
Over 18.0
Over 18.0
Cameron Krutwig total points vs. Oregon State
Over 14.5
Under 14.5
Cameron Krutwig total rebounds vs. Oregon State
Over 6.5
Under 6.5
Chris Duarte total points vs. USC
Over 16.5
Under 16.5
Drew Timme total points vs. Creighton
Over 18.5
Under 18.5
Jalen Suggs total points vs. Creighton
Over 14.5
Under 14.5
Max Abmas total points vs. Arkansas
Over 23
Over 23
Mobley brothers combined points vs. Oregon
Over 26.5
Under 26.5
Quentin Grimes total points vs. Syracuse
Over 18
Over 18
Jared Butler total points vs. Villanova
Over 16
Over 16