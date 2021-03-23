What Do the Oddsmakers Think of Alabama Heading into Sweet 16?

Odds on everything from the championship to the most valuable player chances for the Crimson Tide basketball team

The early odds for the Sweet 16, courtesy of SportsBetting.com, are out:

NCAA Tournament Odds

Gonzaga 3/2 (pre-tournament odds were 2/1)

Baylor 7/2 (pre-tournament odds were 6/1)

Michigan 6/1 (pre-tournament odds were 8/1)

Houston 10/1 (pre-tournament odds were 16/1)

Alabama 10/1 (pre-tournament odds were 20/1)

Loyola Chicago (pre-tournament odds were 80/1)

Florida State 18/1 (pre-tournament odds were 50/1)

Arkansas 18/1 (pre-tournament odds were 60/1)

USC 26/1 (pre-tournament odds were 100/1)

Creighton 30/1 (pre-tournament odds were 80/1)

Villanova 30/1 (pre-tournament odds were 100/1)

Oregon 35/1 (pre-tournament odds were 80/1)

UCLA 40/1 (pre-tournament odds were 200/1)

Syracuse 50/1 (pre-tournament odds were 100/1)

Oregon State 55/1 (pre-tournament odds were 1000/1)

Oral Roberts 80/1 (pre-tournament odds were 2000/1)



Game odds

West Region

1 Gonzaga vs. 5 Creighton (+12.5, 157.5)

6 USC vs. 7 Oregon (+1, 139)

South Region

1 Baylor vs. 5 Villanova (+6.5, 139)

3 Arkansas vs. 15 Oral Roberts (+11.5, 157.5)

Midwest Region

2 Houston vs. 11 Syracuse (+6.5, 140.5)

8 Loyola Chicago vs. 12 Oregon State (+6.5, 126.5)

East Region

1 Michigan vs. 4 Florida State (+3, 145.5)

2 Alabama vs. 11 UCLA (+5.5, 144.5)

Most Outstanding Player

Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) +450

Corey Kispert (Gonzaga) +500

Drew Timme (Gonzaga) +550

Jared Butler (Baylor) +600

MaCio Teague (Baylor) +1400

Cameron Krutwig (Loyola-Chicago) +1600

Davion Mitchell (Baylor) +1600

Quentin Grimes (Houston) +1600

Franz Wagner (Michigan) +2200

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) +2200

Dejon Jarreau (Houston) +2500

Evan Mobley (USC) +2500

Jaden Shackelford (Alabama) +2500

Anthony Polite (FSU) +3300

Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama) +3300

John Petty Jr. (Alabama) +3300

Moses Moody (Arkansas) +4000

Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse) +5000

Chris Duarte (Oregon) +5000

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) +5000

Marcus Zegarowski (Creighton) +5000

Christian Bishop (Creighton) +6600

Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) +6600

Eugen Omoruyi (Oregon) +6600

Jermaine Samuels (Villanova) +6600

Johnny Juzang (UCLA) +6600

Justin Moore (Villanova) +6600

M.J. Walker (FSU) +6600

Max Abmas (Oral Roberts) +8000

National Championship Odds

Gonzaga +140

Baylor +350

Michigan +850

Houston +900

Alabama +1200

Loyola Chicago +1400

Florida State +1600

Arkansas +2000

USC +2000

Creighton +3300

Oregon +3300

Villanova +3300

UCLA +4000

Oregon State +5000

Syracuse +5000

Oral Roberts +6600

Regional Odds

Odds to Win Midwest Region

Houston 21/20

Loyola Chicago 8/5

Syracuse 6/1

Oregon State 8/1

Odds to Win South Region

Baylor 2/3

Arkansas 2/1

Villanova 5/1

Oral Roberts 25/1

Odds to Win West Region

Gonzaga 4/13

USC 11/2

Oregon 13/2

Creighton 12/1

Odds to Win East Region

Michigan 17/10

Alabama 7/4

Florida State 3/1

UCLA 13/2

National Title Conference

West Coast +140

Big 12 +350

SEC +700

Pac-12 +800

Big Ten +850

American +900

ACC +1200

Big East +1200

Missouri Valley +1400

Summit League +6600

Prop Bets

Buddy Boheim total points vs. Houston

Over 18.0

Over 18.0

Cameron Krutwig total points vs. Oregon State

Over 14.5

Under 14.5

Cameron Krutwig total rebounds vs. Oregon State

Over 6.5

Under 6.5

Chris Duarte total points vs. USC

Over 16.5

Under 16.5

Drew Timme total points vs. Creighton

Over 18.5

Under 18.5

Jalen Suggs total points vs. Creighton

Over 14.5

Under 14.5

Max Abmas total points vs. Arkansas

Over 23

Over 23

Mobley brothers combined points vs. Oregon

Over 26.5

Under 26.5

Quentin Grimes total points vs. Syracuse

Over 18

Over 18

Jared Butler total points vs. Villanova

Over 16

Over 16