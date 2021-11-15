Offensive Line "Didn't Miss a Beat" With Starters out Against New Mexico State

With two starters out due to injury and a large second-half lead, Alabama was able to explore the depth along the offensive line on Saturday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When playing opponents like New Mexico State, it gives teams like Alabama the opportunity to play some different guys that don't normally see playing time. In most cases, the coaches hope that's happening in the second half when the team has built a large enough lead so that the backups can come in.

And the Crimson Tide did get to play a lot of guys in the second half of the 59-3 win over the Aggies who have not seen the field this season. One unit knew it was going to be seeing some unfamiliar faces from the start though.

Heading into Saturday's matchup with New Mexico State, Alabama knew it would be without Javion Cohen and Darrian Dalcourt due to injuries. Both players had previously started all nine games along the offensive line for the Crimson Tide— Cohen at left guard and Dalcourt at center.

Dalcourt left the LSU game in the first half with an injury. This caused right tackle Chris Owens to slide over to center and true sophomore Damieon George to step in at right tackle.

George started at right tackle against the Aggies, and junior Tommy Brown got his first career start at left guard to replace the injured Cohen. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said it was really great to see these guys step up and embrace their roles.

"We had some shifts throughout the week," Young said. "There’s a lot of change, but everyone was ready. There are guys that got opportunities that hadn’t played as much this year up front, but when they stepped in, we didn’t miss a beat. That really shows how prepared they were, even when their name wasn’t called. Because it’s not really something you can just turn on at a moment’s notice."

Players like Seth McLaughlin, Amari Knight, Kendall Randolph and JC Latham also saw playing time along the offensive in the second half of the blowout win. Alabama coach Nick Saban said it was good for a lot of these guys to get in and get experience because they may have to play at a moment's notice.

With all the shuffling around the offensive line, Young gave a special shoutout to George and Brown for stepping into starting roles on short notice.

"The guys that stepped up,Dame [George] last week, Tommy [Brown] this week, and then everyone who was able to play—those are guys that stayed ready, stayed prepared so that when their name was called they did a great job of stepping up and being what we needed them to be in the offense," Young said.

While it wasn't SEC-caliber level of competition against the Aggies, the Alabama offense did pick up 587 total yards of offense with eight touchdowns, including 247 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Brian Robinson Jr. had 99 of those yards and two of those touchdowns and made sure to go shake the offensive linemen's hands as part of his touchdown celebration. Robinson wouldn't be able to do his job effectively without the work of the big guys up front.

"It don’t matter if it was a good drive or a bad drive— I make sure I go and let my O-line know that I appreciate them for all the hard work they put up front," Robinson said. "I can’t do anything without them, and I just want them to know I deeply appreciate all the hard work that they put up front. So when I get in the end zone, those are the first guys I want to thank and appreciate for working so hard to help me get in."

The offensive line struggled in pass protection and run blocking against LSU, and while they looked much better against New Mexico State, it was still another week with little cohesion along the line because of injuries. In the postgame, Nick Saban said both Cohen and Dalcourt are expected back at practice on Tuesday and should be ready to play for Arkansas.

With the return of Cohen and Dalcourt, thing should be more set along the offensive line, and this week's game against the Razorbacks will be an important test to see how much they have improved in those two areas.

"I think they did well," Saban said on the offensive line against New Mexico State. "But we’re gonna play against better competition, better front sevens, bigger, stronger, more physical guys. I thought they did a good job today. I thought they did a good job all week in practice. These guys all wanna play well. We need to do a good job to prepare them so that they can play well."

