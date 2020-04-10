Bama Central
The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: A H-O-R-S-E With No Games

Christopher Walsh

Hooray to the only realistic sporting event we have right, the basketball shooting contest called H-O-R-S-E. 

Please don't complain, because right now there's really no other option. Horse is all we’ve got. 

To get you in the spirit of Sunday’s HORSE competition featuring NBA and WNBA players, which will feature the likes of Chris Paul, Trae Young and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catching, we offer video of LeBron James played a game 12 years ago. 

And he got destroyed. 

It turns out that David Kalb wasn't just a fan, but a shot artist, 

Check it out:

Kalb is still at it, hitting amazing trick shots and posting them on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

More basketball 

If've you're looking for a good, in-depth read, we recommend today's cover story about how Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee have a special bond

Since arriving from Athens in 2013 as the 15th pick, Antetokounmpo has found a home for him and his family in Wisconsin. But will it be enough for him to stay?

He's a year away from free agency. The Bucks' last MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar forced a trade to Los Angeles. Milwaukee is hoping its special relationship with Antetokounmpo and his family helps keep him there. 

"Like the pigeon-befouled statue of Arthur Fonzarelli that stands, thumbs raised, beside the Milwaukee River downtown, Giannis is already a civic totem," wrote Steve Rushin.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee's special bond
Sports Illustrated

Something other than basketball

The Coronavirus + Sports podcast takes a look at the XFL looking ahead to 2021

Daryl Johnston breaks down the league's current state and how he handles his role as director of player personnel for the Dallas Renegades during the pandemic

Listen/Subscribe:
Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1503391421
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5BWP4CkzC9cknBvc8MFSFj
RSS: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/siplussports

Did you notice?

• Matt Rhule is transitioning to coaching in the NFL at the most difficult time imaginable. 

• How the entire MLB season could be played in 80 days.

• A World Series-winning former Cardinals pitcher Mark Hamilton is graduating early from medical school to battle the coronavirus. 

• The flowers that would have lined the Boston Marathon route are instead being donated to healthcare workers.

BamaCentral

