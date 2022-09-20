Skip to main content

Patience Is A Virtue For Traeshon Holden

The junior wide talks about his growth over his time in Tuscaloosa.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Traeshon Holden is one of the older members in the Alabama wide receiver room. As a junior wide receiver, Holden has evolved into one of the leaders for the Crimson Tide along with being one of Bryce Young's main targets this season.

While Holden is producing in his new role, he used to feel his time was overdue, which sometimes resulted in Holden becoming impatient.

"It was long talks with my family. It’s just like thinking I’m ready," Holden said. "I knew at the time I grew I wasn’t ready for that moment. Seeing Smitty (referring to DeVonta Smith), the role he had, I’m glad I got to watch him just to see how to step into that role."

Holden has improved at being patient on the field, understanding his time will come.

"That’s something I had to learn how to do," Holden said. "Just all aspects of the game. I feel like this May we had off was very great for me. I worked at home. I just waited my turn and just worked."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Holden also credits Bryce Young as someone he was able to talk things though with. He said it helped greatly in learning to stay patient.

"When we stayed together, I used to talk to him about all the things I felt like I was going through," Holden said. "He helped me a lot with that little process and everything else."

Now, as a leader on the Crimson Tide, Holden hopes to embody the same leadership to the younger players that his predecessors did for him.

"It was just like me in my freshman year with Smitty, Waddle, Metchie and all them. Just trying to carry what they did for me to them."

This story will be updated with video.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrate after an interception return by Battle for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC championship
All Things Bama

Jordan Battle Has New Touchdown Dance He's Ready to Break Out

By Katie Windham
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
All Things Bama

Week 2 Alabama Quarterback Performances: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) carries the ball against the UL Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping ULM and Breaking Down Alabama Basketball’s Schedule

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: The Latest Buzz
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: "The One"

By Christopher Walsh
Tyler Steen makes his Alabama debut
All Things Bama

Familiar Foe: Tyler Steen Prepares to Face Former Team

By Katie Windham
Landon Collins, Florida game program, Sept. 20, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Kool-Aid McKinstry
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Taking a Look at Alabama's Special Teams Through Three Games

By Clay Miller
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) shakes of a tackle attempt by ULM quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) after Anderson intercepted a pass at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Waiting on Pay Day from Teammates for ULM Pick-Six

By Katie Windham