John Petty, James Rojas Expected to Return Against Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After being absent from the bench in Alabama basketball’s game last Tuesday against East Tennessee State for reasons that were never made clear by coach Nate Oats, senior guard John Petty Jr. and junior forward James Rojas are both expected to be available on Tuesday night as the Crimson Tide opens up SEC play against Ole Miss.

On Monday afternoon, Oats stated that Petty has impressed in practice since Christmas and that Rojas, while available, suffered a slight wrist injury.

“Petty’s been great,” Oats said. “He’s practiced real hard these past three days. Rojas has a slight wrist sprain. Hopefully he’s going to play but they’re both available to play provided that they’re both healthy and I think the attitude’s been great.”

While no official reason for their absence was ever given by Oats or Alabama Athletics, benching players is something that is not new to Oats. Last season, Oats left Petty out of the lineup after exhibiting poor effort in games and practices. The benching clearly sent a strong message to Petty, who played some of the best basketball in his career after being allowed to rejoin his team on the court.

According to Oats on Tuesday, he expects the same result as what occurred last season.

“I think Petty has been really good in practice so — I’m actually proud of how hard he’s gone,” Oats said. “He’s gone really hard and I think they’re in with us. We had great conversations after Christmas and I think we’re ready to go. I’m ready to use them however we can to help us win games and hopefully we can get Petty playing at the level he was playing in SEC play last year because I thought he was one of the best players in the conference.

“We need him to be that for us and I think he wants to be that for us. I think he’s been great and I think his attitude has been unbelievable these last three days in practice and we’re going to put him in early and hopefully he’ll play well for us.”

Alabama now looks forward to its SEC opener on Tuesday night against Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network). So far this season, the Rebels have established themselves as the best scoring defense in the country, averaging 52.7 points per game. They’re also sixth in the nation in turnovers forced with 20.5 and thirteenth in turnover margin at +6.0.

While Oats said that he and his team are looking forward to the game, it will certainly be a tough challenge in Coleman Coliseum on Tuesday.

“We’re looking forward to our first SEC game,” Oats said. “I mean this is what it’s all about. I think our guys are ready. We had a couple of good practices — three good practices — just finished up right now today. I thought it’s been good. Obviously Ole Miss is good. [Devontae] Shuler is back — he hurt us a lot last year. They’ve got a lot of transfers, a lot of new guys on their roster so they’re similar to us in that regard. They’re good. They’re one of the top-10 defensive teams in the country.”

With a solid 5-1 start to the season, Ole Miss’ defense will most definitely give Alabama some trouble. The Rebels are currently holding opponents to a 35.6 field goal percentage — good enough for eighth-best in the country.

Oats is well aware of the challenges that Ole Miss presents but says that he and his team are excited to move on from non-conference play.

“We’ve got to be good on offense and sure our defense has to be good, too,” Oats said. “I’m looking forward to the game and I’m looking forward to starting SEC play so we’re ready to go.”