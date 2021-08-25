Photos: Alabama Holds Practice 10 Days Until Kickoff

Alabama is now just ten days away from the start of the 2021 season and its opening game against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta.

As a reminder of the 10-day marker, Alabama football released a hype video early on Wednesday that highlighted some of the players expected to make big impacts in 2021 like Brian Robinson Jr. , Bryce Young, Malachi Moore, John Metchie III, Brian Branch, Phidarian Mathis, Jahleel Billingsley, Jordan Battle, Will Anderson Jr. and more. Several of those players were also featured in the practice photos released by the team from Wednesday's practice.

Even though Alabama will play inside a domed, controlled-temperature environment for the first game of the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the team practiced outdoors under sunny skies with temperatures in the low 90s.

The Alabama heat and number of practices makes it important for players to take care of their bodies. During Monday's media availability, the senior running back Robinson detailed what it's like for the running backs to try and stay healthy during camp.

"The secret to staying fresh is it’s very hard to do with all the hard work that we do around here," Robinson said. "You’ve got to take care of your body, invest in staying as healthy as you can going through camp and the hard work. Getting treatment and invest the time in your body."

This was the 19th of 27 practices of fall camp for the Crimson Tide. Alabama will begin more normal game-week preparations beginning on Monday.

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - August 25, 2021

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics