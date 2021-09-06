Photos and Video as Alabama Football Begins Preparations for Mercer

September 7, 2021
Photos and Video as Alabama Begins Preparations for Mercer

Labor Day was no break for the No. 1 team in the country as football season is now in full swing.
Author:
Publish date:

It may have been a national holiday on Monday, but it was just any other game week for Alabama football. Even though it was Labor Day and people were off of work across the country, the Crimson Tide still put in two hours of work on Monday afternoon.

"It’s like any other Monday during the season," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. "So the big focus for us today is to make corrections from the last game, start the scouting report and the preparation for the next game, and that’s pretty much what our play is for every Monday. That’s not going to be any different today just because it’s a holiday."

Coming off a 44-13 win over Miami, the No. 1 team in the country hit the practice fields for a two-hour workout in full pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields to begin preparing for the Mercer Bears to come into Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. 

"Mercer is, you know, a little different type of offensive team," Saban said. "They had a dominant win last week. They've got a lot of starters returning. They had three really big wins last year. So this is a program that has really really improved."

Mercer is coming off a 69-0 win over Point University last Thursday. Alabama and Mercer last met in 2017 when the Crimson Tide drubbed the Bears 56-0. 

On Monday, Nick Saban said there were a lot of things he was pleased with from the Miami game, but as always there is room for improvement for every player and that starts with Monday's practice. 

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - September 6, 2021

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

