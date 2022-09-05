Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Texas Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football returned to practice on Monday afternoon in preparation for its upcoming matchup at Texas this weekend.

The Crimson Tide practiced two hours outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, sporting shells as is typical for Alabama's Monday practices. Weather conditions were partly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-80s and winds blowing approx. 4 m.p.h to the north-northeast.

Earlier in the day, head coach Nick Saban met with reporters. To open his press conference, Saban discussed both Alabama's game against Utah State last weekend as well as his team's upcoming game against the Longhorns.

"I think we showed elements of Alabama football in terms of how physical we are the toughness, we played with the intensity that we had," Saban said. "For the most part, the discipline to execute was pretty good, especially early in the game. I think we need to get more players to be able to go and do those things in game situations and play winning football. But, the key is the measure of a team is what is your growth between Week 1 and Week 2, even though you had a pretty good start, can you build on that and make progress for the future because we're gonna need to do that playing against a really good opponent this week.

"[Steve Sarkisian] has done a really good job. They have a very good offensive coach. They've been in a great system and have a great scheme on offense. They've got some really good players on offense. [Bijan] Robinson is an outstanding running back. (Xavier) Worthy is a great receiver. Ewers is a very good quarterback. Great arm and is a very talented guy. They've got seven starters back on defense. They played much better last week on defense than maybe some of the times last year when people scored points on them. This is a very improved defensive team to me.

"They do a really good job on special teams, they play with great effort and blocked a punt last week. They make plays, Worthy has been a really good punt returner, he averages 15 yards or something on a punt return. They've got a lot of good players. They've got really good schemes, and it's gonna be a very challenging game for us."

Gallery: Alabama Practice - Sept. 5, 2022

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics