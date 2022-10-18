Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Second Practice of Mississippi State Week

Alabama football held a two-hour workout on Tuesday afternoon. The practice session in full pads was conducted on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The Crimson Tide’s trio of Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs and Kool-Aid McKinstry received midseason honors at the halfway mark of the 2022 campaign.

The Associated Press announced their Midseason All-America Team on Tuesday afternoon as the Tide’s Anderson made the list as an edge rusher and Jahmyr Gibbs as an all-purpose player. The pair was also named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America team with McKinstry rounding out the trio receiving the honor. The Alabama offensive line received recognition by being named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. The Foundation for Teamwork presents the award to the most outstanding offensive line unit.

Practice will resume for the Tide on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as the team gears up for Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will meet in Tuscaloosa for a conference tilt, as the top-25 matchup is slated for a 6 p.m. CT kick and will be aired nationally on ESPN.

During Tuesday's press conference, offensive lineman Javion Cohen talked about the progress of the offensive line.

“We’re going there. We’re going there," Cohen said. "We haven’t knocked off all the goals that we wanted to obviously, giving up a few sacks here and there and trying to keep the running game keeping going. But we’re progressing each week. Coach Wolford is on us very hard in practice to continue to keep up the effort. We’re just trying to go out there and give our best and play to the Alabama standard each week.”