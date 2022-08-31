Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Tuesday Practice ahead of Utah State

The University of Alabama football team conducted practice on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s practice session began at 3:30 p.m. CT and was the 22nd in a series of 27 workouts as the team prepares for the start of the 2022 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Utah State Aggies for UA’s home opener on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium with the game airing nationally on SEC Network.

A big talking point going into the game has been the offensive line, specifically that they've made consistent improvement leading up to the season opener.

"The o-line is growing with chemistry," Jordan Battle said at Tuesday's press conference. "Tyler Steen has gotten in and grown in confidence. Being able to compete with Will Anderson every day, he’s gotten better. Older guys like Kendall Randolph trying to be a leader. Darrian Dalcourt being a leader. Emil, and Javion Cohen are trying to be leaders.

"And JC also stepping into a big leader. He’s grown very well. The o-line is getting better and better every day. You can see them competing with the d-line every day. Kind of have scuffles here and there, but you know that’s going to happen. You’re at Alabama, competing every day. It’s kind of fun seeing the o-line and d-line compete."

Defensive lineman Byron Young also belives the offensive line has improved.

We've seen some guys kinda rotate in and try to figure out the best lineup, but I think they’ve really come together," Young said. "I think they pass block really well. I think they run block really well too. They’ve done a great job protecting Bryce during our periods when we’re doing good-on-good. So I think they’re coming together really well. I don't know if you picked up on it, but he thinks they’re coming together."