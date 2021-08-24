Photos and Video from Alabama's 18th Practice of Fall Camp

With temperatures in the low 90s, the Crimson Tide conducted a two-hour, full-padded practice at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second straight day, Alabama football hosted its practice indoors at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Tuesday afternoon. The two-hour practice was conducted in full pads.

Regarding weather, the temperature hovered in the low 90s while the skies were bright and clear with few clouds.

The session was the 18th in a series of 27 practices for Alabama. It is now just 11 days before the team travels to Atlanta, Ga., to square off against Miami (Fla.) on Sep. 4 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

On Tuesday morning, an SEC-leading 15 Crimson Tide players were named to the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team. A total of seven players were named First Team, while four were named to both the second and third teams.

On the First-Team All-SEC team, wide receiver John Metchie III and offensive lineman Evan Neal were named on offense. On defense, lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebackers Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr. alongside defensive backs Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe were named First-Team All-SEC.

On Second-Team, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. made the cut on offense while linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and defensive back Jordan Battle were named on defense.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the lone Crimson Tide offensive player to be named to the SEC's Third-Team on offense. On defense, lineman LaBryan Ray and linebacker Christopher Allen made the cut. Place-kicker Will Reichard was named to Third-Team All-SEC on special teams.

