Photos and Video From Alabama's First Bye Week Practice

The Crimson Tide practiced in shells and shorts indoors
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Alabama Football returned to the practice fields on Tuesday afternoon following a homecoming victory over Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide spent two hours in shells in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

Alabama will return to the practice fields on Wednesday as the team prepares for another conference road trip. Alabama will travel to take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 5. The SEC Western matchup is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Running back Roydell Williams spoke during Tuesday's press conference, where he talked about the journey back from his injury.

Getting my speed back up, being able to cut, being comfortable cutting on this leg," Williams said. "It’s just been very good lately out there, and I’ve just been getting comfortable with the offense and stuff. It’s just been good.

Williams also talked about how last year taught him about patience.

“The mental part," he said. "Of course, one day it’s sore. One day, it feels good. One day it’s here, one day it’s there. But I just learn to just keep my composure and just go on about how it feels and just work on it.”

Linebacker Chris Braswell spoke to the media as well, and he gave his thoughts on how the secondary has performed so far this season.

"So far I feel like we've done an okay job during these eight games," Braswell said. "This last game I feel like was a good turnaround from the Tennessee game to see what our character is like and I feel like we handled this game very good and it's just one game at a time. As long as we can keep on moving forward, the rest of these four games is going to be good."

