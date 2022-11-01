Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of LSU Week

Alabama football put together a practice session on Tuesday afternoon. The two-hour workout in full pads was held on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

The Tide will continue practice on Wednesday as the team continues preparations for another conference road game. The Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Baton Rouge to meet the LSU Tigers this Saturday. The top-15 matchup is slated for a 6 p.m. kick and will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.

During Tuesday's press conference, both Cameron Latu and Kool-Aid McKinstry shared their thoughts on Eli Ricks, who had four pass breakups in his first start for the Tide.

“I was very excited to see him ball out the way he did," McKinstry said. "I mean, every week he’s been preparing as if he was a starter. And when his time came, he showed how he played.

"Whether he knew he was gonna play or didn’t know he was gonna play, he still prepared well during the week, and he balled out.”

"It's actually been pretty crazy because I've seen tremendous growth within Eli because of the emotional and mental battles he had to go through while being at Alabama it's tough," Cam Latu said. "I've seen a lot of growth in him. I'm proud of him and he's a big part of the team."

Latu also talked about how tight ends could help in the running game, saying "Definitely blocking. I can personally be better at blocking. I'm not gonna expand on that but just know that definitely be better at blocking and finishing. Just a lot of little things that we need to put together, but definitely stuff like that."