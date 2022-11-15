Skip to main content

Photos and Video of Alabama's Second Practice of Austin Peay Week

Alabama put together a two-hour practice indoors in full pads.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football concluded practice on Tuesday afternoon, spending two hours in full pads inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field on Wednesday as the team continues preparations for the Austin Peay Governors. The non-conference matchup is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

During Monday's press conference, head coach Nick Saban talked about his team's performance at Ole Miss, as well as his initial thoughts on Austin Peay.

"The first thing, it was great to see our players happy and excited to be celebrating a win, a really good win for them, after getting behind in the game 17-7. To come back and sort of play the way we're capable of playing and do things with sort of a relentless competitive sort of spirit and enthusiasm and togetherness as a team, I think was great. And it was really good to see the players happy and excited and celebrating because they were happy that they had put something in something and got a positive result.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"In reviewing the film, obviously I think that we always have to be able to focus on taking advantage of opportunities that we have. But we also have to focus on making sure that we learn the lessons of the things that we do that actually help the other team have opportunities in the game as well. Those are all lessons to be learned.

"I think the focus needs to be on our team, what our team needs to do _ each individual on our team and each unit on our team _ what do we need to do to improve? What do we need to try to do a better job with consistency and execution in terms of what we do as coaches as well as how we get the players to stay focused so that we can execute with more consistency.

"Great to see Byron Young SEC defensive lineman of the week. He had a heck of a game. Will Reichard made some real clutch kicks in the game. It's great for those guys to get recognized.

"Austin Peay...Scotty Walden does a really, really good job there. For FCS, these guys are ranked in the top part of their division in just about everything they do. They're really good on defense. They've got one of the Top 10 defenses. They average about 450 yards a game on offense with a lot of balance. The quarterback does a really good job with them. No. 10, (Drae) McCray is a really explosive player that they do a good job of utilizing his talents. They've got a good returner.

"Look, we need to prepare for this game like any other game that we play. We need to be ready to play well. They have enough people on their team to be able to take advantage of any lack of execution. And certainly we want to focus on us being able to execute in a really positive way and try to build on the momentum of having a good second half and improving to finish the season."

111522_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_RC6397
19
Gallery
19 Images

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nov 7, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to making a three point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Collin Sexton's Impact on the Utah Jazz

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball during warm up prior to the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Selected as Semifinalist for Davey O'Brien

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young's 'Deceptive Quickness' Extends Drives for Crimson Tide

By Katie Windham
Brandon Miller
All Things Bama

Brandon Miller Named to Wooden Watch List

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Pete Golding Named Nominee For Broyles Award

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) celebrates with the CFP National Championship trophy after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 CFP Championship.
All Things Bama

The Best Sports Season of All-Time: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws under pressure from Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Troy Brown (8) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama won 30-24.
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Comeback Kids and A Double Dose of Hoops

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: 'Ello Guv'va
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: 'Ello Guv'na

By Anthony Sisco