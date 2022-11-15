Photos and Video of Alabama's Second Practice of Austin Peay Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football concluded practice on Tuesday afternoon, spending two hours in full pads inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility.

The Crimson Tide will return to the practice field on Wednesday as the team continues preparations for the Austin Peay Governors. The non-conference matchup is slated for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff on Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

During Monday's press conference, head coach Nick Saban talked about his team's performance at Ole Miss, as well as his initial thoughts on Austin Peay.

"The first thing, it was great to see our players happy and excited to be celebrating a win, a really good win for them, after getting behind in the game 17-7. To come back and sort of play the way we're capable of playing and do things with sort of a relentless competitive sort of spirit and enthusiasm and togetherness as a team, I think was great. And it was really good to see the players happy and excited and celebrating because they were happy that they had put something in something and got a positive result.

"In reviewing the film, obviously I think that we always have to be able to focus on taking advantage of opportunities that we have. But we also have to focus on making sure that we learn the lessons of the things that we do that actually help the other team have opportunities in the game as well. Those are all lessons to be learned.

"I think the focus needs to be on our team, what our team needs to do _ each individual on our team and each unit on our team _ what do we need to do to improve? What do we need to try to do a better job with consistency and execution in terms of what we do as coaches as well as how we get the players to stay focused so that we can execute with more consistency.

"Great to see Byron Young SEC defensive lineman of the week. He had a heck of a game. Will Reichard made some real clutch kicks in the game. It's great for those guys to get recognized.

"Austin Peay...Scotty Walden does a really, really good job there. For FCS, these guys are ranked in the top part of their division in just about everything they do. They're really good on defense. They've got one of the Top 10 defenses. They average about 450 yards a game on offense with a lot of balance. The quarterback does a really good job with them. No. 10, (Drae) McCray is a really explosive player that they do a good job of utilizing his talents. They've got a good returner.

"Look, we need to prepare for this game like any other game that we play. We need to be ready to play well. They have enough people on their team to be able to take advantage of any lack of execution. And certainly we want to focus on us being able to execute in a really positive way and try to build on the momentum of having a good second half and improving to finish the season."