Skip to main content

Photos and Video of Alabama's Second Practice of Ole Miss Week

The team practiced in shells on the outdoor practice field

On Tuesday, the Alabama Crimson Tide football team had its second practice of the week leading up to its road game against Ole Miss.

During Tuesday's media availability, senior defensive back DeMarcco Hellams talked about the team's mindset after practicing yesterday.

"The mindset in the locker room is to finish the season strong," Hellams said. "There are still opportunities that we have to create value for ourselves as a team. There are still opportunities to create value for ourselves as players. We just want to finish these games out strong. We still feel like we have things to play for as a team, so we don't have our heads down. We aren't quitting on ourselves. We aren't quitting as a team, we just want to finish the season strong."

Both Hellams and running back Roydell Williams also talked about what it's like living up to the "Alabama standard" and the successes of previous teams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We worked all offseason to get where we are," Williams said. "We have to just step up. We have to do what we have to do throughout the week and come on Saturday and finish the game."

"We all knew what we signed up for when we came to Alabama," Hellams added. "We came here for that reason, because that's something we welcomed. We welcomed the pressure. We welcomed the standard, the mindset it takes to be out there as a football player. It isn't something that's too much pressure for anyone on this team. When we came to Alabama, we all knew what we came for when we put that A on our chest."

110822_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_JH8210
28
Gallery
28 Images

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the sideline as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
All Things Bama

Alabama Drops to Lowest CFP Ranking Since 2019

By Katie Windham
Mark Sears
All Things Bama

How To Watch: No. 20 Alabama vs Liberty

By Mason Smith
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field.
Bama/NFL

Tua Tagovailoa Hasn't Been Perfect, But He's Getting Close: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) celebrates with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the third quarter Clemson Tigers in the 2018 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: NFL Midseason Honors for the Crimson Tide Products

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Turning to Roydell Williams in Short-Yardage Situations

By Katie Windham
110722_MBB_OatsNa_Longwood_CL0521
Recruiting

Nate Oats Shares his Expectations for Early Signing Day

By Mason Smith
110722_MBB_Fans_Longwood_CL0523
All Things Bama

Are Concession Prices at UA Getting Out of Hand? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban at LSU
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: The Good, Bad and Ugly of Alabama's Busy Weekend

By Mason Smith