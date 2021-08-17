Photos from Alabama Fall Football Practice No. 12

The Crimson Tide will switch to its normal schedule on Wednesday when classes for the fall semester begin.

There are two sort of milestones when it comes to Alabama football's fall camp, which signal just how close the Crimson Tide is to the start of the regular season.

The first will occur on Wednesday.

With students back on campus, classes will begin for the fall semester, and Alabama football goes back to its regular schedule in terms of when it practices in the late afternoon.

It's also a sort of mid-way point to the season, at least as far as the calendar goes. Alabama opened fall camp Aug. 5. The Crimson Tide will open the season Sept. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, for a neutral-site game against Miami.

The other milestone won't happen until this weekend. On Saturday, Alabama will host its second, and last, closed fall scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. That's essentially the end of fall camp, and when coaches start focussing in on the players who will be counted upon this season.

Alabama held its first scrimmage last Saturday.

"I think there’s always going to be things that we’re going to need to improve on as a unit, but there was some improvement," wide receiver Slade Bolden said. "I think the biggest thing was just, you know, [being] mentally tested. It’s a hot day, pushing through, a hard, hot scrimmage.

"But there was definitely some improvement."

Although Tuscaloosa mostly avoided Tropical Storm Fred, which at one point appeared to be all the direct path prior to turning before landfall, the player were not able to escape the heat.

Conditions were partly cloudy, high near 90 degrees, but with a heat index of 96.

Practices are completely closed to media due to the ongoing pandemic.