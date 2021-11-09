Photos from Alabama Football's First Practice of New Mexico State Week

Under beautiful fall skies at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields, the Crimson Tide continued preparations for its upcoming game against the Aggies.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under clear skies with temperatures hovering in the high-60s to low-70s, Alabama football held its first full practice of the week on Tuesday as it continued preparations for New Mexico State.

The Crimson Tide conducted its practice in shells outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on the campus of the University of Alabama.

Alabama enters this week as the No. 2 team in the country as the initial College Football Playoff rankings were announced last week. While the Crimson Tide struggled to gain any momentum on offense against the LSU Tigers this past weekend, the team looks to bounce back in its final non-conference game of the regular season this upcoming weekend.

Despite New Mexico State being unranked, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said that he believes that the Aggies are not to be underestimated.

"I think New Mexico State is a dangerous team because they're one of these teams that are going to pass the ball," Saban said during his press conference on Monday. "They're one of the Top 25 passing teams in the country. Their quarterback's efficient. They've got good skill guys. They've got a pretty good runner. They play a lot of pressure type stuff on defense, which we're going to have to do a good job of. But again, I think the focus needs to be on what we need to do individually and collectively as a group so that we get things right moving into this week."

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics