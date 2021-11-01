Photos from Alabama's First Practice of LSU Week

The Crimson Tide practiced outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields and wore shells as the team prepares for the Tigers.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s, Alabama football practiced under sunny skies outdoors at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Monday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide practiced in shells as it returned to action after the bye week. While Alabama didn't play a game last weekend, the team still practiced on three occasions to correct errors and make some fine-tuned adjustments heading into this week's matchup with LSU.

"We had a really good bye week," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on Monday. "I think we got some players rested up. We got some guys healed up. We also got three good work days in where the players responded really well. I was pleased with the way last week really went. No one knows exactly how these bye weeks will contribute to your performance. I think that has a lot to do with how you get back into football this week, how you prepare for this game and how we get ready to play what amounts to, I think, an excellent LSU team."

LSU has started the season 4-4 after several tough losses. That being said, the Tigers will bring a tough, physical game to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. Over the last decade, the annual SEC West matchup has become one of the top games that each team's fan bases circle on their calendars.

While LSU is a heavy underdog heading into this weekend's game, Saban noted that the Tigers are not to be underestimated.

"That's what we've got to get ready for," Saban said. "But I think these guys have great balance on offense. Max (Johnson) does a really good job at the quarterback position executing their offense. They've got really good balance in the running game. Davis-Price is a really good runner. He's been very effective for them. They run a lot of RPOs and very efficient and effective in the passing game. They've got some good young receivers who have really made a lot of really good plays.

"Defensively, they're aggressive. They're big up front. The linebackers can run. They've got good edge rushers. Play a lot of man to man. Very athletic in the secondary. And as always, they've really good specialists, really good team speed and really good special teams. So this is a really good team and I think our players really need to get ready for what's always a very physical football game."

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics