Postcard From OKC: The Benefit of Winning Early

After clinching a spot in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series, Alabama gets to rest up, enjoy some family time before regrouping for Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY - Late-night softball games are no fun for writing on deadline. Unless, of course, you are watching Montana Fouts throw a perfect game.

Then it's incredible and makes the whole trip worthwhile.

The last time Alabama won a late game that ended at midnight in the Women's College World Series was 2019, and it was fighting through the loser's bracket. Alabama defeated Arizona that night after clobbering Florida earlier in the day, and had to play two more games the next day against Oklahoma, which it split.

Winning four games in two days is a huge task, but one Alabama doesn't have to worry about this time around after winning its first two games.

So, what does the Crimson Tide do after finishing a game close to midnight and not getting to bed until around 3 a.m.? Wake up early and get in some hitting, of course.

Alabama had a light workout at Central Oklahoma College on Saturday morning before Patrick Murphy gave the team the rest of the day to themselves.

"They can take a nap today," Murphy said.

Meanwhile at USA Hall of Fame Stadium, six other teams were battling through the loser's bracket for the right to advance to Sunday's semifinal.

Alabama faces either Oklahoma State or Florida State in the semifinals, which starts at 2:30 p.m. In the other semifinal, unbeaten James Madison (don't call them Cinderella) faces either Oklahoma or UCLA at 1 p.m. Sunday.