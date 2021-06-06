Sports Illustrated home
Postcard from OKC: With All These Cameras, Why Not Have Instant Replay?

Instant replay is becoming a more accepted part of sports, and the Women's College World Series should take steps to implement it
Author:
Publish date:

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Football has it. Baseball has it. Softball should have it, too.

After a few bad calls here in USA Hall of Fame Stadium this week, a lot of folks are of the opinion that instant replay needs to be implemented.

Instant replay was used in the SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa in May and it proved to be a valuable tool. Several times the umpires went to the replay and calls were overturned.

LIVE updates from Alabama vs. Florida State

Kaylee Tow quietly having a solid postseason

Some benefited Alabama, others did not. The point is that it was needed.

“It was awesome at the SEC Tournament,” Murphy said last week. “The thing I was worried about and other coaches, possibly, was the time involved and once you do ask for a review, how long does it take?

“I honestly can’t remember a long delay after a challenge. I thought it went real smooth and you can do it all over the country. I see it happening more and more in the future.”

Softball is a fast-moving game with a lot of close plays. Even with four umpires on the field, sometimes it’s hard to get it right.

ESPN has 42 cameras in OKC this week, including a drone, a two-point camera that runs between the leftfield line and the press box, and an 80-foot long rail camera in centerfield.

We’ve got cameras everywhere and we should take advantage of that if it means making the right call.

