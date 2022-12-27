Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 1

NEW ORLEANS - The 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl is almost here. Christmas is gone and 2023 is approaching soon.

After a cold front swept the southeastern United States last week, the temperatures are rising again in Louisiana.

As are the tensions.

No. 5 Alabama and No. 9 Kansas State will battle it out on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome.

The Crimson Tide arrived in New Orleans on Monday afternoon — as did BamaCentral.

Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham are on the scene all week long in the French Quarter, and will have you covered leading up to the game on New Year's Eve.

Alabama practiced in shells for an hour on Monday evening, and will continue to practice throughout the week leading up to Saturday's matchup with the Big 12-champion Wildcats.

BamaCentral will have you covered beginning on Tuesday, when head coach Nick Saban and select student-athletes speak with the media following the team's morning practice.

Practice is scheduled for 9:45 - 11:45 a.m.

