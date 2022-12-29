Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 3

NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy day in New Orleans as the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Wednesday morning started with another trip back to the Caesars Superdome, the site of Saturday's game, where the Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in another upbeat environment.

The afternoon was all about the offense. For just the second time this season, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien addressed the media. He said the team is in a "unique time" this week with young guys getting more reps to prepare for the future, and older guys displaying leadership skills.

Then Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Cameron Latu and Ja'Corey Broooks all also spoke. The players are all focused on finishing the season strong. It's part of the reason why there weren't any opt outs, despite some guys having high NFL draft prospects and several players entering the transfer portal. As Ekiyor put it, the guys that wanted to be here are still here

BamaCentral’s Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham will continue to have coverage all week long from New Orleans.

Check out the video above where Blackwell, Hannon and Windham share their biggest takeaways from Day 3 in New Orleans.

