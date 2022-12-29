Skip to main content

Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 3

Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham share their biggest takeaways regarding the Crimson Tide from the day in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — It was another busy day in New Orleans as the Alabama Crimson Tide continues to prepare for its Sugar Bowl matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats. 

Wednesday morning started with another trip back to the Caesars Superdome, the site of Saturday's game, where the Crimson Tide practiced for two hours in another upbeat environment. 

The afternoon was all about the offense. For just the second time this season, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien addressed the media. He said the team is in a "unique time" this week with young guys getting more reps to prepare for the future, and older guys displaying leadership skills. 

Then Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Cameron Latu and Ja'Corey Broooks all also spoke. The players are all focused on finishing the season strong. It's part of the reason why there weren't any opt outs, despite some guys having high NFL draft prospects and several players entering the transfer portal. As Ekiyor put it, the guys that wanted to be here are still here

BamaCentral’s Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham will continue to have coverage all week long from New Orleans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Check out the video above where Blackwell, Hannon and Windham share their biggest takeaways from Day 3 in New Orleans. 

See also:

Where Has Alabama Football's Offense Grown This Season?

Everything Kansas State's Defense Said On Wednesday of Sugar Bowl Week

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Wednesday Practice Report

Want to see the Alabama Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets

Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Where Has Alabama Football's Offense Grown This Season?

By Austin Hannon
New offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien watches quarterback Bryce Young throw during practice. The Alabama Crimson Tide opened practice for the 2021 season as they prepare to defend the 2020 National Championship Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Alabama First Practice
All Things Bama

Everything Bill O'Brien and Alabama's Offense Said On Wednesday of Sugar Bowl Week

By Joey Blackwell
How Bill O Brien responds to criticism
All Things Bama

How Bill O'Brien, Alabama Players Respond to Criticism of Offense

By Katie Windham
Bill O'Brien
All Things Bama

Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Denies New England Patriots Reports

By Joey Blackwell
Tyler Booker
All Things Bama

Why the Key for Alabama's Offense in Sugar Bowl Could be a New Starter: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
2022_SugarBowl_450x253
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Sugar Bowl Week!

By Mason Smith
Kansas State Wildcats defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Kansas State's Defense Said On Wednesday of Sugar Bowl Week

By Austin Hannon
Alabama football bag
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Wednesday Practice Report

By Katie Windham