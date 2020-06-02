Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Activity Picks Up On Campus, Alabama Football Facility

Christopher Walsh

The parking lot in front the Mal Moore Athletic Facility was full on Monday. 

The summer enrollees from the recruiting Class of 2020 were arriving, plus Alabama has to get ready to open its athletic facilities in a week so those who want can participate in voluntary workouts. 

There's also the ongoing construction, both there and just about everywhere else. Think of it as the yellow dust from pollen in the spring having been replaced by construction dust, although that's a bit of an exaggeration (depending on where you are). 

The work only made the parking lot even more cluttered and chaotic, although the construction areas were all clearly marked off. More than a few of the arrivals were probably surprised by all the detours.

"Coach, how do I get there again?" 

"Just keep following the Road Closed signs."

University Blvd. at the intersection of Queen City Ave., June 1, 2020
University Blvd. at the intersection of Queen City Avenue on Monday afternoon. Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

Something we'll probably never hear much about, but has to be impressive, is how Alabama is attempting to get everything going in a safe, controlled environment, while all the construction is ongoing as well. There's some first-rate organizing going on behind the scenes. 

Meanwhile, when I posted an update over the weekend about how the the work on the entrance to the Mal Moore building was underway I neglected to include a picture or video of where the overpass will go. 

So here's an unspectacular attempt to provide some perspective from the middle of the Coleman Coliseum parking lot: 

After navigating the detour maze I headed over to Bryant-Deny Stadium, where there was more activity going on as well, although it still didn't appear to be at the same level as a month ago.  

Here's hoping that all the workers who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, or are well on their way.

Something else I didn't include last time was a picture from the ongoing cleanup from the Easter tornado out on the northeast side of town, past the spillway. You can still find scenes like the following, but they're getting pretty scarce. Again, the work the crews have done has been impressive. 

Easter tornado damage, Tuscaloosa, 2020
Tree damage is about all that remains of the Easter tornado.Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

Finally, the one other observation that jumped out at me from driving around town again was the same one that I've had for a month now, since Alabama started to re-open: A lot of people aren't wearing masks.

My best guess is that it's less than 50 percent out in public, including in stores and restaurants, and way less among students. 

On May 1, there were 210 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. 

As of midnight, just a month later, we were up to 799 cases and 16 deaths.

- Christopher Walsh 

P.S. I could never work in one of those cranes, I don't care how secure they are. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Dirt Cheap

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Prielipp, Jean and Diodati Named Freshman All-Americans

The Alabama baseball freshmen trio were selected by CBN on Monday morning

Joey Blackwell

The Beatless Beat Writer: Here We Go

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell has some optimism heading into this week

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Hall of Fame Auburn Football Coach Pat Dye Passes Away at 80

The former Auburn head coach died on Monday morning in Auburn

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama's Dylan Smith to Participate in This Week's CSBI

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational will take place this week in Bryan, Texas

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Misses Out On Miller Moss, But the West Coast QB Has High Praise for Crimson Tide

Following Moss' decision, Alabama still in need of a quarterback for the 2021 cycle

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 2, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football's 2020 Summer Enrollees Arrive on Campus

The remaining members of the Crimson Tide's 2020 recruiting class arrived in Tuscaloosa on Monday

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: The Legend of Julio Jones vs. The Tide Rolls to the Top

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose Of Crimson Tide: Nick Saban And 'Four Dead In Ohio'

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with a crucial part of Nick Saban's past, the Kent State massacre

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell