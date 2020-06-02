Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Activity Picks Up On Campus, Alabama Football Facility

The parking lot in front the Mal Moore Athletic Facility was full on Monday.

The summer enrollees from the recruiting Class of 2020 were arriving, plus Alabama has to get ready to open its athletic facilities in a week so those who want can participate in voluntary workouts.

There's also the ongoing construction, both there and just about everywhere else. Think of it as the yellow dust from pollen in the spring having been replaced by construction dust, although that's a bit of an exaggeration (depending on where you are).

The work only made the parking lot even more cluttered and chaotic, although the construction areas were all clearly marked off. More than a few of the arrivals were probably surprised by all the detours.

"Coach, how do I get there again?"

"Just keep following the Road Closed signs."

University Blvd. at the intersection of Queen City Avenue on Monday afternoon. Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

Something we'll probably never hear much about, but has to be impressive, is how Alabama is attempting to get everything going in a safe, controlled environment, while all the construction is ongoing as well. There's some first-rate organizing going on behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, when I posted an update over the weekend about how the the work on the entrance to the Mal Moore building was underway I neglected to include a picture or video of where the overpass will go.

So here's an unspectacular attempt to provide some perspective from the middle of the Coleman Coliseum parking lot:

After navigating the detour maze I headed over to Bryant-Deny Stadium, where there was more activity going on as well, although it still didn't appear to be at the same level as a month ago.

Here's hoping that all the workers who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, or are well on their way.

Something else I didn't include last time was a picture from the ongoing cleanup from the Easter tornado out on the northeast side of town, past the spillway. You can still find scenes like the following, but they're getting pretty scarce. Again, the work the crews have done has been impressive.

Tree damage is about all that remains of the Easter tornado. Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

Finally, the one other observation that jumped out at me from driving around town again was the same one that I've had for a month now, since Alabama started to re-open: A lot of people aren't wearing masks.

My best guess is that it's less than 50 percent out in public, including in stores and restaurants, and way less among students.

On May 1, there were 210 confirmed coronavirus cases and two deaths in Tuscaloosa County.

As of midnight, just a month later, we were up to 799 cases and 16 deaths.

- Christopher Walsh

P.S. I could never work in one of those cranes, I don't care how secure they are.