Postcard from Tuscaloosa: The Latest from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

I had to leave home today and head to the post office, which is an extremely surreal of an experience these days. 

On the way I made a pit stop. 

I hadn't been to Rama Jama's in a while, which is on me (I usually go when Alabama plays scrimmages because media isn't allowed to watch), but I've been itching for a good burger lately. I made it a two-for-one stop and shot some video of the ongoing construction at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

The work continues to go on, and all indications are that everything is on pace to be finished for the fall. Let's hope there will games for it to host. 

Bryant-Denny Drive is closed around the stadium due to the construction, and the street is also closed closer to downtown. Normally this would be huge issue, but it seems that the powers that be are trying to take advantage of the lack of traffic to get some things done. 

Either that or Nick Saban is having a moat put in. At least that would be kind of cool, especially with a drawbridge. 

But I digress. 

About the only sound I heard was the constant beeping from trucks backing up. 

The stadium is definitely going to have a wider feel to it when it's completed. 

The roads are a mess, only there's very little traffic, so it really doesn't matter. 

I had the National Championship Burger, which is 17 oz. and covered in bacon, and instead of getting onion rings, as some come on the burger, opted for fries. 

I got my fix, headed off to the post office, and was then miserable from the depressing scene. Cheers to the construction and postal workers, who continue to plug away every day. 

Deliciously yours, 

- Christopher Walsh

