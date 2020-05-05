Bama Central
Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Where The Streets Have No Fans, Or Hardly Anyone Else

Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh

The cars going by were few on this day. 

That's actually not that unusual for this time of year, just not to this extent. 

Generally speaking, the first couple of weeks after graduation are among the most peaceful in Tuscaloosa. Summer classes have yet to start and there's often small window of really nice weather before the summer heat really arrives. 

The local community usually relishes these few days, giving it sort of an opportunity to exhale from the whirlwind of the previous academic year and sort of pause before it all starts back up again.  

It's a great time to get around. Normally. 

Right now, every day is like that as the campus remains mostly empty, only there are no shows to see at the amphitheater and the movie theater remains closed. Students are finally being allowed to move out of their dorms after nearly two months since the shutdown, however they have to sign up as part of a staggered schedule to allow for social distancing. 

What a strange time we live in. 

The community as a whole is looking at initiating its "Restart Tuscaloosa" program. You'll be careful to note that the term "Re-Open" wasn't used, because we obviously just aren't ready for something like that on a grand scale. 

Part of it includes taking $15 million from the recently passed sales tax increase that took effect Oct. 1, and redirecting it toward toward public safety, infrastructure and local businesses. It's also aimed at helping compensate for expected revenue shortfalls. 

But a lot of what happens here, overall and with sports, will depend on when the school can completely re-open and campus is full of students again. 

So we watch, 

and wait, 

and begin to prepare. 

And think about better days that we hope will soon be here. 

 

