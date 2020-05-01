Bama Central
Postcard From Tuscaloosa: Overpass Project Underway Between Law School and Coleman Coliseum

Christopher Walsh

How did that Joni Mitchell song go again? 

"They paved paradise; And put up a parking lot."

Ok, that's not what's going on here, but it would have been kind of appropriate to have on the radio when I went through the Coleman Coliseum parking lot the other day.

Rather, make that tried to go through the parking lot. 

Instead, there's a lot of this:

Road Closed sign
Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

I've been a sports writer for a long time now, and one thing that I always worry about is parking. We often get stuck in some pretty lousy places, and sometimes have to carry a lot of gear (through the rain) just to go to work.

This isn't to complain, I love what I do, but as soon as I see signs like this one I start to get a little nervous. 

Fans do too, and it's understandable.   

Although I didn't confirm it, I'm assuming the sign, fences and giant pile driver in the background — doing a pretty good impersonation of Ring Starr — was due to the very expensive overpass project that was announced two years ago along with a U.S. Department of Transportation grant. 

Specifically, the University of Alabama was awarded $6 million to help pay for a $22 million overpass that will go right where the media usually parks for basketball games. 

What! Was Congress not aware?

When completed, there will be a bridge over the railroad line, making it easier for everyone to get from 15th Street to Arby's. If that isn't enough for you, it's also expected to help with traffic and provide an alternative route for approximately 80,000 vehicles per day. 

2nd Avenue overpass project
University of Alabama

What it looks like it won't do is give anyone who is able to park at Coleman Coliseum for games the option to take a left turn after leaving, regardless of how badly he or she may want to head west. 

At least that's what I think it'll mean. Those traffic officers really like their right turns.

Instead, drivers will have the option to turn right, and then right again to head south, giving them nearly a direct route to paradise, or in this case Taco Bell. 

Sarcastically yours (and feeling a little cabin fever),

- Christopher Walsh

Have a great weekend 

