Postcard from Tuscaloosa: Sports Science Center, Bryant-Denny Stadium Exteriors Begin to Take Final Form

Christopher Walsh

Ok, this is now getting serious. 

There are now numerous detour signs to Starbucks, the one located by Paul Bryant Drive, up to 13th Street. 

That's five blocks away. It means to get to the drive-through you need to take a detour, off the detour, off the detour off Bryant. That's also assuming you're coming from the east, 

What will the Greeks and other students do?

In all seriousness, I wasn't going to do a postcard, but then saw the new Sports Science Center and thought you all would be interested. 

The thing that really jumped out was how it almost looks exactly like the original design plan. Granted, that's what is supposed to happen, assuming no massive changes midway through, but still. 

Artist's rendering of Alabama's Sports Science Center
Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

Going back to the original announcement, the project includes a new "lobby, football team locker room (with new layout, lockers, and lounge space), training room," and the equipment room will receive a facelift. 

Square footage was to be added to the existing weight room, but it isn't obvious from the outside where that 's being done. The entranceway still looks like sort of a blank slate, but one has to think that's not a priority right now. 

Since I was doing that quick update, I checked out some other things. 

There's now dirt visible in the Coleman Coliseum parking lot where the bypass will come through, plus a pair of cranes.

The trip over the Bryant-Denny Stadium took longer than expected due to all the road work. The work on the area surrounding the stadium has begun on the south, but they're still plugging away. 

Hopefully these guys all brought coffee with them today. It would take a really long time to make a Starbuck's run. 

- Christopher Walsh

