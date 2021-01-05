All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Practice Report: Alabama Begins Preparations for CFP Title Game

The Crimson Tide conducted practice on Tuesday as it prepares for its matchup against No. 3 Ohio State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football conducted an outdoor practice on Tuesday at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields as it prepares for its upcoming matchup against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

After practicing indoors for its trip to Arlington, Texas for the Rose Bowl, the Crimson Tide resumed its practice outside. The weather was mostly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 50 degree Fahrenheit.

On Monday, Saban opened his final weekly press conference by thanking the CFP and detailing Ohio State and the challenge that it presents for Alabama.

"First of all, I'd like to thank the College Football Playoff and all the people who have worked hard to give our team, our players, as well as Ohio State's players, who had a great year, the opportunity to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship game," Saban said. "I know this has been a little bit of a trying year for a lot of folks, but you all have done a great job to give the players an opportunity to compete in a game like this, something that will be a keepsake for them for the rest of their lives.

"We're excited about having the opportunity to play against a great Ohio State team. These guys are really well-coached. Ryan Day has done a great job there. They're one of the best defensive teams in the country in terms of points allowed. Tough to run against, really explosive on offense, really good skill players outside. They do a great job of running the ball and control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

"Very challenging game for us all the way around, but these are the kind of games if you're a competitor you really look forward to playing in, and this is a great opportunity for our players to compete against a great team."

