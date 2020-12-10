Practice Report: Alabama Continues Preparation For Road Trip to Arkansas

Thomas Fletcher is in the running for best long snapper in the country as he was named one of the ten semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— With a trip to Arkansas just days away for the University of Alabama to tangle with the Razorbacks, the Crimson Tide was back at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Wednesday afternoon.

It was the second full-padded practice of the week and third altogether. The high was 67 degrees with clear skies all around the Capstone.

Earlier on Wednesday, long snapper Thomas Fletcher was named a semifinalist Patrick Mannelly Long Snapping Award, which honors the best at the position in college football.

Kickoff between Alabama and Arkansas is set for Saturday morning at 11 a.m (CT) on ESPN.

"Well as you know, it’s always a challenge to play on the road in the SEC and we have a lot of respect for Arkansas’ team, they play hard, they’re tough, they kind of reflect their coach’s culture and attitude of how he wants them to play," Saban said during his press conference on Wednesday evening. "I think that it doesn’t matter what your talent level is, you’ve got to be able to match that kind of toughness and energy and intensity. Focus and energy to create the right habits is probably one of the most important things that we all can do because let’s face it most of us have some bad habits and we have to work really, really hard, whether it’s nutrition, whether it’s conditioning, whether it’s how we practice, how we focus, whatever it is to develop the kind of habit that are going to help us be successful.

"No matter what your vision is, no matter what your dream is, that’s only going to take you so far but you’re only going to go as far as the habits that you develop and create can take you. That’s the challenge for our team, right now, at this point in the season where people aren’t feeling as good as they did in week one or week two but if they want to accomplish and realize their vision and goals, they have to make the choices to do things in a way that’s going to create the right habits for them."