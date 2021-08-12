Practice Report: Alabama Dons Full Pads For First Time, Turns Attention to First Scrimmage

The University of Alabama football team worked in full pads for the first time during training camp in steamy conditions on Thursday as the Crimson Tide started to ramp things up the first scrimmage.

Alabama worked outside. Conditions were partly cloudy, 86 degrees, with the head index of 94. The humidity was 59 percent, 72 dew point.

The two-hour workout was the sixth out of 27 in the buildup for season opener against Miami, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4. The team had to go inside Wednesday due to inclement weather.

“We’ve had some pretty good practices for the acclimation period," Nick Saban said during his press conference on Wednesday evening. "I know there are some difficult circumstances for the players to have to deal with relative to the heat. But it has always been that way here. It’s a great opportunity for guys to have to overcome difficult circumstances, stay focused on doing the things they need to do to pay attention to detail, get the little things right, be able to stay focused in adverse circumstances and situations, regardless of what that is. I think that helps players sort of be able to overcome adversity.

"I think the big thing right now is, a lot of people know what to do, but I think the focus has to be on how to do it so we can get the execution we need to be able to execute on a consistent basis and why it’s important to do it that way. I think sometimes, players sort of get a little tunnel vision on just what they have to do and don’t see the big picture to understand why it’s important to do their job in a certain way because of what everybody else is doing, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams."

This story will be updated with practice observations, photos and video.