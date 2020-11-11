Practice Report: Alabama Football Focuses on Fundamentals

After a tough day in the Southeastern Conference that saw two football games postponed including Alabama's Saturday matchup against LSU, the Crimson Tide focused on fundamentals and corrections in its Tuesday practice session while the news broke that it would not be playing this weekend.

Earlier in the day on Monday, junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II commented on how he believes his defense has improved since Week 1 of the season.

“We always challenge ourselves on finishing the plays, communicating out there, flying around to the ball because when you fly around to the ball, more plays happen," Surtain said. "We always wanted to be that defense where — the standard of the defense here has always been dominance, and we want to complete dominance around the whole defensive unit.”

The toughest game for the Crimson Tide so far this season was its visit to Oxford and Ole Miss where it gave up 647 yards and 48 points to the Rebels.

Contrast that to Alabama’s most recent game back on Oct. 31, where the defense held Mississippi State to just 200 yards and allowed no points for the Bulldogs.

Surtain said that what he and his team has accomplished in practice is what has made the difference in their performance on the field.

"I believe it went on through the course of the week,” Surtain said. “It's what you do in practice that creates better habits in the game. What we did in practice, it helped us produce that donut against Mississippi State. And Ole Miss, our practice wasn't as great, but it showed in the game. We had a lot of miscommunication errors as well that we fixed against Mississippi State."

Alabama Practice, Nov. 10, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics