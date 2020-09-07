Practice Report: Alabama Has Second, and Final, Scrimmage on Horizon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team began its fourth week of fall camp on Monday, which is different for the Crimson Tide because it usually correlates to the beginning of the regular season.

Yet this year's team won't kick off the season until Sept. 26.

Have that kind of an extended prep time would usually be a huge concern for Nick Saban, who doesn't like to do game prep until maybe a week before a game because the players will lose their focus.

One can be certain Alabama hasn't gotten to that point yet, especially considering that the team has its second and final scrimmage looming on Saturday. There's still too much competition for starting roles at stakes, plus spots on the depth chart that will have a different importance this season.

"I feel like our team has gone through a lot of growth over the last couple of weeks," senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "We’ve been kind of staying focused to the task, of what’s ahead of us, staying grounded and keeping our eyes on the prize.

"I feel like our team has come together, competed, and by Week 1 everyone will be prepared."

The Crimson Tide also didn't have spring practices, so the extra practices were needed another level as well.

"Having more time helps us really focus in on the things that we need to work on and we saw last season that we lacked on," said sophomore linebacker Christian Harris, who talked extensively to reporters about bringing back the 'Alabama standard' to the defense earlier Monday.

"We’re really focusing on all of those things during camp, everybody coming in competing, trying to get better each and every day."

Conditions were sunny and 89 degrees, but without the stiffing humidity that it had to work through last week. Alabama practiced for two hours in shells an shorts.