SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Practice Report: Alabama Has Second, and Final, Scrimmage on Horizon

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team began its fourth week of fall camp on Monday, which is different for the Crimson Tide because it usually correlates to the beginning of the regular season. 

Yet this year's team won't kick off the season until Sept. 26. 

Have that kind of an extended prep time would usually be a huge concern for Nick Saban, who doesn't like to do game prep until maybe a week before a game because the players will lose their focus. 

One can be certain Alabama hasn't gotten to that point yet, especially considering that the team has its second and final scrimmage looming on Saturday. There's still too much competition for starting roles at stakes, plus spots on the depth chart that will have a different importance this season.  

"I feel like our team has gone through a lot of growth over the last couple of weeks," senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "We’ve been kind of staying focused to the task, of what’s ahead of us, staying grounded and keeping our eyes on the prize. 

"I feel like our team has come together, competed, and by Week 1 everyone will be prepared." 

The Crimson Tide also didn't have spring practices, so the extra practices were needed another level as well. 

"Having more time helps us really focus in on the things that we need to work on and we saw last season that we lacked on," said sophomore linebacker Christian Harris, who talked extensively to reporters about bringing back the 'Alabama standard' to the defense earlier Monday. 

"We’re really focusing on all of those things during camp, everybody coming in competing, trying to get better each and every day."

Conditions were sunny and 89 degrees, but without the stiffing humidity that it had to work through last week. Alabama practiced for two hours in shells an shorts.

Alabama Practice, Sept. 7, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics&nbsp;

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Less than three weeks to go.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama has Advantage in Critical Area During 2020 Season: Depth

All Things CW takes a look at what could be college football's biggest factor this season and three Crimson Tide position areas to watch this week

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Linebacker Christian Harris: "The Alabama Standard is Something We Talk About Every Single Day"

The sophomore linebacker echoed the Crimson Tide's defensive coordinator in wanting to return the 2020 defense to the 'Alabama standard'

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Corner: A Day in the Life

Being a sports writer is no easy task, but in the midst of a pandemic the job has dramatically changed

Joey Blackwell

2020 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker

Keeping track of the Alabama football roster through the 2020 season and beyond, when things may get even more complicated

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Welcome to BamaCentral+

Introducing the weekly Alabama in the NFL tracker, and premium page BamaCentral+

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

More Than Just A Name: A Review of FOX Sports Films Documentary 'TUA'

'Tagovailoa' is more than just a name, and the new documentary by FOX Sports Films titled 'TUA' shows us exactly why

Joey Blackwell

by

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: The Zenpinion Master

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

The Biggest Sleeper Pick in Fantasy Football May Be a Former Alabama Player

The fantasy draft stock of a former Crimson Tide playmaker is on the rise just before the start of the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Tracking Alabama Players Signed to 2020 NFL Practice Squads: Robert Foster Lands with Packers

Numerous Crimson Tide players added to practice squads, many re-joining their former teams

Christopher Walsh