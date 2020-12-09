All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Practice Report: Alabama Football Prepares for Trip to Arkansas

The Crimson Tide conducted a two-hour, full-pad practice in preparation for Saturday's game against the Razorbacks
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football continued its preparations for its upcoming matchup at Arkansas this Saturday, undergoing a two-hour, full-pad practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather for today's practice was sunny with a temperature of 52 degrees.

This past Saturday at LSU, Alabama running back Najee Harris rushed 21 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Combine that with the three touchdowns caught by DeVonta Smith, and the duo became the first in program history to have three touchdowns from a running back and a wide receiver in the same game.

According to redshirt-senior center Landon Dickerson, seeing Harris succeed is all the recognition he and his offensive line needs.

“Blocking for Najee is a reward in and of itself," Dickerson said on Tuesday afternoon. "I know a lot of times people think offensive-line play isn’t very rewarding, but for me, being able to see Mac throw great passes or Najee make these amazing runs and the things he does, I think that’s the reward for me and the way I see it. Blocking for him is great and he makes us look great all the time. He finds holes and cuts and he isn’t afraid to put his head down and run downhill. He is an amazing player. This team is full of amazing guys, amazing athletes that do — you call them crazy things — spectacular things all the time.

"So it’s really been an enjoyment to watch everybody play and see how things go."

Alabama Practice, Dec. 8, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

120820_MFB_HarrisCh_Practice_JH5288
20
Gallery
20 Images

