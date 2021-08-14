Practice Report: Alabama Football Makes Final Preparations for First Fall Scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On the eve of its first scrimmage, Alabama football held its first evening practice of fall camp on Friday night.

The evening practice was conducted in full pads as the eighth practice of fall camp. Early in the day, the team went through a walkthrough prior to the first scrimmage. It is the first opportunity for freshman who did not enroll early in the spring to get the feel of a typical walkthrough and game day from a football perspective. Both the morning walkthrough and evening practice were held at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Earlier this week, sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said this spring and fall have been much better for the players, especially the freshman, getting to learn hands on in person rather than on Zoom.

"It’s been great, being able to get out there full speed and fast and see the different formations and actually run through the calls," Anderson said. "It has been great. The Zoom calls were good too, showing us how it is. But being on the field and being able to take the coaching and actually go through it was great."

The evening practice also gave the players and coaches a slight respite from the summer heat, but temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for Saturday's scrimmage.

The scrimmage will be closed to the public and media, but head coach Nick Saban will address the media Saturday night after the scrimmage.

