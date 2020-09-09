Practice Report: Alabama Football Team's Focus This Week on 'Match my Intensity'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team has a new catch-phrase, or motto, this week as it gears up for its final scrimmage of fall camp: "Match my intensity."

That's per Nick Saban, who still has two weeks of practices to get through before Alabama opens the 2020 college football season at Missouri on Sept. 26.

"I think that the thing we’re trying to get our players to maintain is having the kind of energy, the kind of focus that you need to go out there and execute, do your job, so you develop confidence in doing the things that you need to do to have success," Saban said. "And I think that some of the things that the older players are trying to get the younger guys to understand is they’re saying 'Match me. Match my intensity. Match my focus. Match my energy.' And I think that’s a challenge to everybody.

"This is certainly not a time that you can go out there and do what you feel like doing. If you’re preparing for a football season, this is one of the toughest times you have to persevere through, with conditioning yourself to be able to play a game, to get acclimated to playing football."

Just 24 hours after going through a full-pad workout out in the heat, the Crimson Tide was back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions were partly cloudy, 89 degrees.

Alabama will wrap up its fourth week of fall camp with Saturday's scrimmage, and has yet another week to go before getting into regular-season mode. Normally fall camp is roughly three weeks, but the Crimson Tide wasn't able to practice in the spring before the coronavirus pandemic led to sports shutting down.

"It’s been a little different this year because it’s a longer period of time," Saban said.

Alabama Practice, Sept. 9, 2020 Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

This post will be updated with video