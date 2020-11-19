Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts Third Practice Ahead of Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under clear skies and an average temperature of 68 degrees, Alabama football conducted its third two-hour practice of the week in preparation for Kentucky.

On Wednesday night at his weekly press conference, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said that it is important that his team get back into its rhythm following two weekends without an opponent.

"What I think is really important right now until game time is players have to get themselves psychologically back into the rhythm of playing games," Saban said. "We've tried to keep the rhythm of how we practice each day last week, it's why we practiced on Saturday, didn't practice on Friday, had a regular work week this week, so that everybody can get back into game mode, playing games. It's been almost three weeks, will be three weeks by game time. Practice has been good, the focus in practice has been good. Players' preparation has been good."

After its only scheduled bye week of the season, the Crimson Tide's matchup with LSU was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns with the Tigers. This Saturday, Alabama takes to the field against an opponent for the first time since Oct. 31.

Saban said that his players realize that due to the lengthy hiatus from playing a game, this week will be different.

"I think they realize it's going to be a little different kind of game," Saban said. "You guys really run the ball, try to shrink the game, play really well on defense, don't give up very many explosive plays. They're big and physical. So it's gonna be a different kind of game for us, and I think it's going to be a tough game. We're looking forward to get back in Bryant-Denny Stadium and having the opportunity to play and compete. I think that's what these guys really look forward to. That's really what they want to do. It's an opportunity for them to create value for themselves. And, you know, for us to try to continue to create value as a team."

Alabama Practice, Nov. 18, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics