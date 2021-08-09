Practice Report: Alabama Kicks Off First Full Week of Practice

The Crimson Tide hosted its third practice of fall camp under toasty temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under partly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the low 90s, Alabama football hosted its third practice of fall camp at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on the campus of the University of Alabama.

The session was the third in a series of 25 practices slated for fall camp prior to the Crimson Tide's season opener against the Miami Hurricanes on Atlanta on Sept. 4.

One of the program's returning veterans on offense this season is redshirt-senior running back Brian Robinson Jr., who will finally get his chance to start for the Crimson Tide this season. Robinson saw action in all 13 games last season, but played second fiddle behind First-Round NFL Draft selection Najee Harris.

In 2020, Robinson rushed for 483 yards on 91 attempts and scored six touchdowns. In the receiving game, he also caught six passes for 26 yards.

A local product hailing from Tuscaloosa, Robinson is excited to finally have his time as the Crimson Tide's starter.

On Monday, Robinson recalled his first memory of Alabama football.

“My first memory of Alabama football, I mean, I don’t know exactly where it started," Robinson said. "Growing up, I’ve always seen the Alabama A, Crimson Tide, the elephant. I’ve always seen just everything just regarding the University of Alabama, just by living so close. But my first major memory that I remember the most was probably the first national championship that I was old enough to see — ‘09.”

In total, the Crimson Tide returns just three starters on offense. With Harris having joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, Robinson is expected to take on the bulk of the Alabama rushing attack in 2021.

This story will be updated with photos, video and insight into Monday's practice.