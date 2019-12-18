Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale considered doubtful for the Citrus Bowl, Alabama is once again forced to make adjustments to its defensive line and front-seven rotation. 

It's still way too early in the bowl practice schedule, but during a drill Wednesday reporters saw senior Raekwon Davis working alongside redshirt sophomore Phidarian Mathis and redshirt freshman Christian Barmore. 

It wouldn't be surprising to see Alabama try and bulk up against Michigan's offensive line, which is led by tackle Jon Runyan (6-5, 321), guard Ben Bredeson  (6-5, 325) and center Cesar Ruiz (6-3, 319). 

Alabama is already down junior end LaBryan Ray (lower leg), who before Tuesday's practice was spotted in a black no-contact jersey but has yet to join teammates on the field. 

Freshmen Byron Young and Justin Ebiogbe have been among those who have significantly contributed this season due to the injuries. 

Dale has yet to join bowl practices, which began Monday. The Crimson Tide will also be without redshirt junior Terrell Lewis in the defensive front seven, as he's opted not to play and risk another injury before the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Alabama was again in full pads inside the Hank Crisp Facility while it was just 47 degrees outside (but felt closer to 40). Per the Weather Channel the early forecast for Orlando on Jan. 1 is 74 degrees and 40 percent chance of rain. 

Also of note from practice:

• Freshman running back Trey Saunders (knee) was not with his position group. He was in a black no-contact jersey earlier this week. 

• Redshirt junior tight end Miller Forristall is wearing extra protection around his neck to protect where he had surgery to repair his voice box. 

• There's been no sign of freshman cornerback Scooby Carter, who was reportedly set to rejoin the team. His name has been in the NCAA transfer portal for approximately a month. 

Nick Saban is expected to address reporters at approximately 4 p.m. 

