Practice Report: Alabama Refines Game Plan Ahead of Meeting With No. 3 Georgia

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team had its second full-padded practice on Wednesday at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields ahead of meeting with No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

But someone was missing. 

It was Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this afternoon, but he still watched practice via Zoom.

“I knew that something really must be bad wrong -- as much as I look forward to these Wednesday press conferences -- for me not to be there with you today (laughs)," Saban said. "But I was informed earlier this afternoon that I had a positive test for COVID-19 on a PCR test. At this point, I’m completely asymptomatic, feel fine. Our medical officials have told me as long as I remain asymptomatic, I will have a daily PCR testing per SEC protocol to confirm the initial positive. I found this out about one o’clock today. I came home. I informed our team by Zoom. I watched practice today. I talked to the team after practice today, all by Zoom. I actually could speak with a manager if there was anything that I thought was not going correctly."

Saban is asymptomatic and says there is no indication of a spike of active cases of among players. He and athletic director Greg Byrne were the only two positives from Wednesday. 

As for the athletes, all eyes are set on continuing preparations for the Bulldogs. The weather in Tuscaloosa was sunny with a high of 82 degrees. 

"So, we’re still doing everything possible to get ready for the Georgia game, preparing our team," Saban said. "I’ll have normal meetings tomorrow. Everything will be on Zoom. We’ll continue to do this. Sark’s kind of filling in in my absence for anything that needs coordinated in the office. But we’re gonna do everything we can to help our team get ready to play, and players today, it’s our goal that they play their best, give their best for the game and we’re gonna continue to try to do this. We’ve had a lot of challenges this year. Our guys have shown great maturity in how they’ve handled all those challenges. So, I’m sure they’ll handle this in a very positive way, as well.”

Alabama Practice, Oct. 14, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

