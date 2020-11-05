Practice Report: Alabama Set on Correcting Mistakes During Bye Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After having a mandated off day for Election Day on Tuesday, the University of Alabama football team was back practicing at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Wednesday.

The team was in full pads and the high was 71 degrees and sunny. It was the second of three practices this week before an open date on Saturday.

In coach Nick Saban's press conference, he noted that this bye week was all about correcting mistakes and

"I think the purpose of the bye week this week, at least for us, is number one we need to get some guys healthy, we’ve had some guys who’ve been playing a little bit banged up, so this is an opportunity for them to get rest," Saban said. "I think secondly, it’s an opportunity for everybody on the team who is healthy and can practice to make significant improvement. Everybody that I know that is a really really good player always makes reference to having a good coach, they welcome the critical eye of people watching them, correcting them. I think there’s some ingredients that are important in that and the first thing is you’ve got to have humility so you’ve got to be committed to wanting to be a much better player and you’ve got to have self-awareness and willingness to know that there are things that you can do to get better.

"So, you welcome the fact that somebody’s there to help you do that and make corrections so that you can learn and grow and get better. A lot of guys fall into that category this week. It gives us some opportunity to look at what we’ve got coming up and that is a little different than what we’ve done so the week of the game that stuff won’t be quite as new as they might have been. Those are really the goals and objectives of what we’re doing this week.