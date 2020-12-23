Practice Report: Alabama Football Holds Final Practice Before Christmas Break

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its final practice of the week on Tuesday, as coach Nick Saban is giving the team three days off to celebrate the Christmas holiday with their families.

The practice was hosted in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, and the weather on Tuesday afternoon was clear with temperatures in the mid-50s Fahrenheit.

On Tuesday morning, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones detailed that he and his teammates are thankful for the upcoming holiday break after such a hectic season.

“We’re really thankful that coach Saban’s allowing us to go home,” Jones said. “I think obviously it’s a little bit of a risk, but at the same time, he trusts us with listening to what he has to say and what our trainers and doctors have told us. We’ve been very well-educated about the virus, and we understand the main ways that we can get it. We just have to be really safe, and our families understand that, too.

“It’s just a big shoutout to all the families that have done a good job this year and tried to protect their bubble in coming to the games. My family’s a great example of just wearing their masks all the time and coming to the games and still supporting us. But they’re really watching what they do, so that’s a big part of it.”

While Alabama won’t be watching the College Football Playoff from home this season like it did last year, one of the team’s main motivating factors this season was that viewing the game from their couch wouldn’t happen this season.

Junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II explained his disappointment last season.

“We were disappointed knowing that our season got cut short,” Surtain said. “We felt like we had the opportunity of being there, and unfortunately we didn’t and it gave us extra motivation going into this season. So we’ve kept our heads down and just kept working to get to this point.”

Alabama Practice, Dec. 22, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics