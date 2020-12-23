All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Practice Report: Alabama Football Holds Final Practice Before Christmas Break

The Crimson Tide conducted a two-hour full-pad practice as it prepares for the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Notre Dame
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its final practice of the week on Tuesday, as coach Nick Saban is giving the team three days off to celebrate the Christmas holiday with their families.

The practice was hosted in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, and the weather on Tuesday afternoon was clear with temperatures in the mid-50s Fahrenheit.

On Tuesday morning, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones detailed that he and his teammates are thankful for the upcoming holiday break after such a hectic season.

“We’re really thankful that coach Saban’s allowing us to go home,” Jones said. “I think obviously it’s a little bit of a risk, but at the same time, he trusts us with listening to what he has to say and what our trainers and doctors have told us. We’ve been very well-educated about the virus, and we understand the main ways that we can get it. We just have to be really safe, and our families understand that, too.

“It’s just a big shoutout to all the families that have done a good job this year and tried to protect their bubble in coming to the games. My family’s a great example of just wearing their masks all the time and coming to the games and still supporting us. But they’re really watching what they do, so that’s a big part of it.”

While Alabama won’t be watching the College Football Playoff from home this season like it did last year, one of the team’s main motivating factors this season was that viewing the game from their couch wouldn’t happen this season.

Junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II explained his disappointment last season.

“We were disappointed knowing that our season got cut short,” Surtain said. “We felt like we had the opportunity of being there, and unfortunately we didn’t and it gave us extra motivation going into this season. So we’ve kept our heads down and just kept working to get to this point.”

Alabama Practice, Dec. 22, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

_KG40079
21
Gallery
21 Images

Jaylen Moody, Alabama practice, December 22, 2020
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Alabama Football Holds Final Practice Before Christmas Break

Joshua Primo
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball Hosts East Tennessee State

Nick Saban with mask
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Named Finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award

121920_MFB_MetchieJo_Florida_JH0776
All Things Bama

Days Later, Alabama WR John Metchie III's Hit On Florida's Trey Dean Still Making Waves

Mac Jones throws against Georgia
All Things Bama

2020 Alabama Football Awards Tracker: 10 Players and Coaches Finalists in National Awards

Derrick Henry stiff-arm
BamaCentral+

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 15

Offensive line, Landon Dickerson
All Things Bama

Mac Jones on Loss of Landon Dickerson: "That Guy Will Put His Whole Life on the Line for Alabama Football"

Najee Harris, Alabama practice, December 8, 2020
All Things Bama

Seven Alabama Football Players Named Finalists for National Awards

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
BamaCentral+

Jalen Hurts is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week