Practice Report: Alabama Football Continues Preparations for Kentucky

Joey Blackwell

Alabama football continued preparations for Kentucky on Tuesday, practicing for two hours in pads at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields in Tuscaloosa.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Alabama center Landon Dickerson spoke with the media via Zoom and detailed how his team has gotten better as the season has progressed.

"We’ve played a good amount of football games before this year, and it’s really about refining our craft and doing things until we can’t do them wrong instead of doing things until we get it right," Dickerson said. "It’s at this point where we just really work on consistency, fundamentals, details, technique every day and just focus on getting better as players individually and as a team as a whole."

After its bye week, the Crimson Tide's game at LSU was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among the Tigers roster. Now the team hasn't played a game since Oct. 31, and the team is ready to get back on the field against another opponent.

Dickerson said that his team is solely focused on controlling the things that it can control rather than dwelling on issues that are out of their hands such as postponed games.

"I think if you just approach it with the idea of being where your feet are — you can only really control the things that we can control," Dickerson said. "I mean, games being postponed or schedules moving around, we can’t control that. But at the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter. We come here every day with an open mindset. We’re just ready to work and get better." 

Alabama Practice, Nov. 17, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

