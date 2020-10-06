SI.com
Bama Central
Practice Report: Alabama Prepares for Ole Miss, Hurricane Delta

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Ole Miss Rebels might not be the only things Alabama football has to worry about when heading on its road trip to Oxford this weekend.

Hurricane Delta is scheduled to make landfall on Friday afternoon in southern Louisiana, with the intense part of the storm slated to be going through the state of Mississippi just as the Crimson Tide and the Rebels are scheduled to play.

The brutal storm was updated to a category four storm earlier in the day on Tuesday.

Redshirt-senior center Landon Dickerson said to the media via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon that he personally looks forward to the opportunity to play in the rain.

"No matter what conditions — rain, sun, snow, anything — I enjoy anytime I'm on the field with a football," Dickerson said. "It really doesn't matter to me what the circumstances are; every time I go out on that field and play, I'm happy about it."

Redshirt-junior defensive lineman LaBryan Ray shared that while he has never played in a hurricane before, it does sound like an interesting change of pace.

"Me personally, I have not, but I think it would be an interesting thing to play in," Ray said. "I think anytime you get to play in the rain, it makes it interesting. That’s something that we are definitely ready for, if that’s the case.” 

The SEC has announced that it is closely monitoring the situation and will make arrangements should the weather be too difficult for games to take place in.

Dickerson joked that since he isn't a meteorologist he has no idea what's going to happen with the game on Saturday in Oxford.

"As you guys know, I am a business administration major," Dickerson said. "I'm not a meteorologist. So I can't tell you what's going to happen Saturday, but whatever the game circumstances are, we'll be prepared for it."

Alabama practice, Oct. 6, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Keeping my fingers crossed...

