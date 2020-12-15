Practice Report: Alabama Prepares Game Plan for SEC Championship Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In preparation for its upcoming SEC Championship Game against the Florida Gators in Atlanta, Alabama football conducted a full-pad, two-hour practice at the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather was fair, with temperatures in the mid-50s and 77-percent humidity.

On Monday afternoon, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban detailed how important the SEC Championship Game is to himself and his players as well as broke down how his team stacks up against the Gators.

"Obviously, the SEC Championship Game is a great competitive venue," Saban said. "Really an honor to be playing in this game. I think it's a tribute to our team and the success that they've sort of had throughout the season to accomplish what they have to give themselves an opportunity to play a really, really good Florida team. This team is as explosive as anyone in the country on offense. They have really good skill players, really good quarterback. Good balance on offense. Dan does a great job in terms of calling plays, formations, adjustments. A lot of similarities to LSU's style of play last year in terms of the kind of mismatch players that they have. They've done a good job of utilizing all their talent in a very positive way.

"It's going to be a challenge for us defensively to be able to match up and really execute fundamentally like we need to to have a chance to have success against these guys. The defense is very, very athletic and make a lot of negative plays. They've got some good pass rushers. They mix it up in the back end pretty good. They've got some good pressures. It'll be a challenge for us offensively. I think a great week of preparation is always important when you play a team like this. This is not a common opponent for us, so some of the things that they do will be a little bit unfamiliar to our players. And a great week of preparation is certainly necessary to overcome some of those things."

Alabama Practice, Dec. 15, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics