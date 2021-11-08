Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Preseason Bracketology: What are the Expectations for Alabama Basketball?

The reigning champion Crimson Tide figure to be in the mix in the SEC again, but the competition will be fierce this season.
Author:

Is it too early for bracketology?

Well, you have to start somewhere.

With the 2021-22 college basketball season about to tip off, Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated took stab at projecting the entire Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament field with his Preseason Bracket Watch.

For a base ranking, he used his own Sports Illustrated's 1–358 rankings, where he has Alabama at No. 15. 

Read More

That puts Alabama in the South Region, which could have Fort Worth, Texas, and Greenville, South Carolina as possible sites, facing New Mexico State in the first round. The winner would get the winner of Ohio State vs. Belmont. 

Texas is projected as the top seed in the region, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games to be played in San Antonio. The other top-overall seeds are Gonzaga, Kansas and UCLA.

Sweeney has eight SEC teams in the field, including Mississippi State having a play-in game. Kentucky has the best seeding, No. 3 in the West. 

Sports Illustrated basketball writer Jeremy Woo projects the SEC to be more crowded at the top of the standings, with six or seven tournament-caliber squads, including a couple that could make the Final Four, and five teams with the potential to win the conference title. 

He lists the reigning SEC champions second. 

"Nate Oats has turned the Tide into a nationally relevant program, and while they’ll be hard-pressed to go 16–2 in the conference again, the drop-off may not be wildly steep. There’s no replacing Herbert Jones, and it’ll be hard to repeat as a truly elite defensive team without him. Shackelford is back, but there’s less shooting on the roster sans Josh Primo and John Petty. The arrival of touted freshman Davison instantly makes Bama a more dynamic transition team, and his partnership with Quinerly—a breakout candidate in his own right—will likely determine how far this team goes. Expect Furman transfer Noah Gurley and returner Keon Ellis to make big contributions. There’s more than enough here to mount a serious challenge in the league and more personnel continuity than most."

He has Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford listed among his five all-conference selections and JD Davison as the newcomer of the year: "The five-star recruit should be a big part of a balanced offense and should be among the top freshmen in the league, while drawing plenty of interest from NBA scouts."

Mark your calendars, Selection Sunday is March 13. 

