Pressure Mounting on International Olympic Committee Regarding 2020 Tokyo Games

The IOC announced over the weekend that will take four weeks to weigh options for the Tokyo Games amid mounting calls from athletes and Olympic officials for a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the IOC said it will use that time to also plan different scenarios for the Summer Games, scheduled for July 24-August 9, and that canceling the Tokyo Olympics is not an option.

Numerous current and former University of Alabama athletes are in the process of trying to qualify to compete, especially in swimming and track.

However, the pressure is building from organizations around the world to postpone or cancel the Summer Games. Among them

• Both USA Track & Field and USA Swimming have called for the Olympics to be postponed.

• Canada says it won’t send a team this year. Brazil and Norway have made public requests to postpone.

• The leader of the international track federation, Seb Coe, sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach saying holding the Olympics in July “is neither feasible nor desirable."

The IOC is planning meetings with Japanese public authorities, global sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors that will deal with scenario planning for the Olympics, which are scheduled to start July 24.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.

Numerous qualifiers have been postponed indefinitely, and some teams that were already set to to participate have had their exhibition schedules cancelled. For example, USA Softball, including former Crimson Tide standout Haylie McCleney, was set to play Alabama at Rhoads Stadium on March 31.

The game was cancelled when Alabama's softball season abruptly ended last week.

