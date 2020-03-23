Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Pressure Mounting on International Olympic Committee Regarding 2020 Tokyo Games

Christopher Walsh

The IOC announced over the weekend that will take four weeks to weigh options for the Tokyo Games amid mounting calls from athletes and Olympic officials for a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the IOC said it will use that time to also plan different scenarios for the Summer Games, scheduled for July 24-August 9, and that canceling the Tokyo Olympics is not an option.

Numerous current and former University of Alabama athletes are in the process of trying to qualify to compete, especially in swimming and track.

However, the pressure is building from organizations around the world to postpone or cancel the Summer Games. Among them

• Both USA Track & Field and USA Swimming have called for the Olympics to be postponed.

• Canada says it won’t send a team this year. Brazil and Norway have made public requests to postpone.

• The leader of the international track federation, Seb Coe, sent a letter to IOC president Thomas Bach saying holding the Olympics in July “is neither feasible nor desirable." 

The IOC is planning meetings with Japanese public authorities, global sports officials, broadcasters and sponsors that will deal with scenario planning for the Olympics, which are scheduled to start July 24.

IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to athletes explaining the decision and why it might take so long, while also acknowledging the extended timeline might not be popular.

Numerous qualifiers have been postponed indefinitely, and some teams that were already set to to participate have had their exhibition schedules cancelled. For example, USA Softball, including former Crimson Tide standout Haylie McCleney, was set to play Alabama at Rhoads Stadium on March 31.

The game was cancelled when Alabama's softball season abruptly ended last week.

For more on the IOC's decision, check out SI.com.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 23, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Tuscaloosa's Restaurants

Bama Central encourages everyone to support their local establishments and restaurants, many of which are offering drive-through and curb-side food service, and/or delivery

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Warmack Gets His Chance at a Comeback, Signs with NFL Team

Former Alabama All-American lands deal to continue comeback attempt with Seattle

Christopher Walsh

This Week With The Crimson Tide: March 23-29

Check out this week's BamaCentral schedule

Allie Wright

Rankings, Big Boards and Mock Drafts, Oh my!

The latest on where the experts have the Crimson Tide players being selected

Christopher Walsh

Trying to put the Most Surreal Time in Sports History into Perspective

What changed the past 10 days due to the novel coronavirus crisis? Everything

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: The Physiology of the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell sits down and teaches a lesson on the anatomy and physiology of Alabama athletics and its fans

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 22, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Peach State Pits

Alabama's turbulent history in Georgia goes back well before Kirby Smart took over the Bulldogs

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes