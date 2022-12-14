Skip to main content

Previewing Alabama vs Gonzaga: Three-and-Out

The panel discusses what Alabama needs to do as it prepares for a rematch against the Bulldogs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Austin Hannon. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel talks about Alabama's matchup with the No. 15 team in the country, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral, Joey has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey earned his bachelor's degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. He has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team, joining in December 2022. He graduated from The University of Alabama with a degree in sports media and brings a ton of journalism experience. Hannon is the former sports editor of The Crimson White, the University's school newspaper. He has covered Alabama football, men's basketball, baseball, women's basketball and women's soccer in his 3+ years of experience on the Crimson Tide beat. 

Media Guide for 1978 Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs. Ohio State
History

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 8, 1978 Alabama vs. Ohio State

By Christopher Walsh
Byron Young celebrates at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama places four players on AFCA All-America Teams

By Austin Hannon
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) drives to the basket in the Crimson Tide's 91-88 win over the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 13 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
All Things Bama

Should there be concerns about Jahvon Quinerly? Not Yet

By Austin Hannon
Dec 13, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) controls the ball from Memphis Tigers guard Elijah McCadden (0) during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Opportunity Called, Darius Miles Answered

By Mason Smith
Minkah Fitzpatrick cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 14, 2017
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Austin Hannon
Alabama guard Brandon Miller (24) shoots a 3-pointer in the Crimson Tide's 91-88 victory over the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 13 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88

By Austin Hannon
Christian Leary
All Things Bama

Christian Leary Transfers To Central Florida

By Mason Smith