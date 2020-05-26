Prielipp, Auerbach Earn All-American Honors from Collegiate Baseball News

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball freshman pitcher Connor Prielipp and senior catcher Brett Auerbach earned All-American status on Tuesday morning, named by Collegiate Baseball News.

Prielipp was named first-team, while Auerbach earned second-team status. The players are the first to be named All-Americans in the Crimson Tide program since Thomas Burrows was named a third-teamer by the NCBWA in 2016.

Prielipp is just the 16th player in program history to be named first-team All-American and is also the first freshman to have every received the honor. He is the first first-teamer since Taylor Dugas in 2010.

Prielipp had a stellar debut with the Crimson Tide despite the short season, accounting for a 3-0 record and a 0.00 ERA. He was one of only eight pitchers in Division I baseball to finish the season with a perfect ERA while pitching a minimum of 15 innings. Prielipp also amassed 35 strikeouts and walked only six, keeping the competition to an SEC-best .077 average.

Prielipp also allowed only five hits and allowed no runs, which were both also the lowest in the SEC among pitchers.

Along with Prielipp, Auerbach also had a solid start to his senior season. The catcher batted .388 while leading the Crimson Tide in hits (26), doubles (8), runs scored (22) and stolen bases (12-for-14).

Alabama Athletics

At the catcher position, Auerbach threw out five baserunners, tying him for second-most in the SEC.