Rain Delay Downs Energy in Alabama Softball's Shutout Loss to Florida State

After just five batters had come to the plate, the WCWS semifinal matchup between Alabama and Florida State went into a nearly three-hour weather delay

OKLAHOMA CITY—From first pitch to final out, the first inning of Alabama softball's game against Florida State in the Women's College World Series semifinals took right around three hours.

In the eventual 2-0 loss to No. 10 Florida State, the game was paused with one out in the bottom of the first inning. The delay would go on to last two hours and 36 minutes.

Alabama starter Lexi Kilfoyl said she usually does well with weather delays since she is from Florida. Making her first start in the WCWS, Kilfoyl said she was a little nervous, and so the stoppage gave her a chance to calm down.

"I used the rain delay to collect myself and just get all the jitters out," Kilfoyl said. "And so I went out there, and I felt better coming back after the rain delay."

In her WCWS debut, Kilfoyl only allowed two runs on seven hits, putting the Crimson Tide in a position to win, but got literally no run support from her offense. Alabama was shut out for the fourth time this year.

"Maybe the delay hurt us a little bit," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "I don't know, because I thought we were ready to go. And then you have to sit back and wait a little bit and come back out."

After the delay, the Alabama offense only mustered one hit in six innings. That hit came off the bat of Maddie Morgan.

"Rain delays are tough," Morgan said. "Definitely especially playing one-half an inning, sitting for two hours. It's tough. It shouldn't matter, we should be ready to go. And we're just going to be way better tomorrow."

Following Morgan's one-out hit, Taylor Clark was hit by a pitch to put two runners on for the Crimson Tide. A strikeout and groundout quickly ended the inning and the runners were stranded.

After the two-hour plus break, not only did there seem to be a lull in energy on the field for both teams, the energy levels around the stadium went way down as well. Even though he thinks it might have hurt his team, Murphy said the delay was not an excuse, especially with a championship appearance on the line.

"It just kind of deflated the crowd a little bit," Murphy said. "But you're playing for a chance to play in the national championship. It should not have affected us at all."

While Alabama was fighting for a spot in the championship, Florida State was fighting to extend its season. Seminoles head coach Lonni Alameda said her team knew what they had to do to force another game.

"Those emotions up and down it's very draining," Alameda said. "And we want to be here for sure."

The Seminoles live to see another day and will likely face Montana Fouts on two days of rest, and an Alabama offense eager to get back out there.

"We got to see both their pitchers tonight," Morgan said. "It's going to be beneficial for tomorrow. Tomorrow it's you win or you lose, so we're going to be ready."